Sigel man dies from storm-related injuries

EFFINGHAM — The Dec. 10 tornados and storms that swept across the Midwest have claimed the life of an area man.
A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. in a stormfront that killed dozens and tore apart a candle factory, crushed a nursing home, derailed a train and smashed an Amazon warehouse.
George Martin, 60, of rural Sigel, sustained injuries when his semitruck was blown over on Interstate 65 during the severe storms and tornados in rural Missouri.
Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes said in a news release that Martin sustained severe injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. He was later released and went home.
Rhodes said Martin suffered a medical event Monday due to his injuries and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham, where he passed away at 11:33 a.m.
The Effingham County Coroner’s Office was contacted and responded to the emergency room. The investigation is continuing by the Effingham County Coroner’s office, the Missouri Highway Police and FEMA.
Photos: Storm system sweeps across Midwest
Nebraska Weather
Ominous clouds approach from the west as viewed from Skyline Drive in Omaha on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Weather
Two people prepare to remove a large branch that fell on a house near Poplar and Third Streets in Yutan, Nebraska after a storm on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa Weather
Semi trucks roll along Interstate 80 near Dexter, Iowa, as a powerful windstorm makes its way into the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Iowa Weather
A semi truck rolls along Interstate 80 near Dexter, Iowa, as a powerful windstorm makes its way into the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Kansas Weather
The Hodgeman County Undersheriff confirmed these grain bins were blown away from a nearby farm into cornfield across Hwy 283 on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Jetmore, Kans.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Kansas Weather
The dust from heavy winds obscures the sun in Hodgeman County in Jetmore, Kans., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Colorado Weather
Members of the Colorado Springs Utilities Catamount crew remove a fallen tree that crushed a car driving westbound on Unitah Street in Colorado Springs, Colo., as wind gusts reached more than 100 mph in the Pikes Peak Region Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital.
CHRISTIAN MURDOCK, THE GAZETTE VIA AP
Iowa Weather
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. A band of strong storms swept across much of the plains states on Wednesday, producing powerful wind gusts and tornadoes.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Kansas Weather
Visibility was less than a half mile in Jetmore, Kans., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Kansas Weather
Debris from nearby farm fields swirls around on Highway 400 between Mullinville, Kans., and Dodge City on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.
TRAVIS HEYING, THE WITCHITA EAGLE VIA AP
Colorado Weather
High winds toppled a semi-truck on I-25 in the southbound lane on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. There were over a dozen semi-trucks that were toppled on I-25 in the Pikes Peak region. A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colo., reported a 107 mph gust.
JERILEE BENNETT, THE GAZETTE VIA AP
Iowa Weather
An Iowa State Patrol trooper works the scene of an overturned semi truck along the westbound shoulder of Interstate 80 near Anita, Iowa, on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, after a band of intense weather crossed through the area. A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Iowa Weather
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. A band of strong storms swept across much of the plains states on Wednesday, producing powerful wind gusts and tornadoes.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
Nebraska Weather
Damage to a home near Ithaca, Nebraska, on Wednesday.
CHRIS DUNKER, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Nebraska Weather
A suspected tornado destroyed the garage on a Ithaca, Nebraska, farmstead, tossing the remnants onto the roof of a nearby home. Tornadoes, rare events in December in Nebraska, were reported from near Hastings, in northeast Nebraska near Columbus and north of Lincoln.
CHRIS DUNKER, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
Iowa Weather
A fallen tree closed off Ricker Street near Hewitt Street on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, following storms that passed through the night before.
JEFF REINITZ, THE COURIER
Iowa Weather
Downed utility lines block a section of Black Hawk Street on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, following storms that passed through the night before.
JEFF REINITZ, THE COURIER
Iowa Weather
A home outside of Bayard, Iowa, is damaged following a band of intense weather that crossed the state on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.
BRYON HOULGRAVE, THE DES MOINES REGISTER VIA AP
