SkyWest picked to take over Decatur Airport service

The move comes after Decatur Park District leaders recommended SkyWest for the community’s air service earlier this year. The district also recommended the jet service provider in 2017, but the department awarded the contract to Cape Air.

Park board President Chris Harrison said in August that the park district had chosen to recommend SkyWest because of the size of the plane.

"The capacity to to take 50 people is very attractive. It maximizes the potential for Decatur Airport,” Harrison said.

In August, four airlines presented proposals to the park board. Besides SkyWest and Cape Air, they were Air Choice One, a former air service provider in Decatur, and Boutique Air.