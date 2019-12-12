SkyWest picked to take over Decatur Airport service

This is a developing story from the Herald & Review newsroom.
SkyWest Airlines Inc. will take over as the commercial air service provider at Decatur Airport next year, providing jet service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
A regulatory filing shows the St. George, Utah-based airline will provide 12 nonstop round rips on a 50-passenger Canadair Regional Jet, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The contract comes through the federal Essential Air Service program, which provides a subsidy for commercial air service at Decatur and other airports that are considered rural.
The annual subsidy for SkyWest will be $2,993,168, the department said. The contract runs from Feb. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2022.
SkyWest replaces Cape Air, which had provided the service for the past two years. Cape Air had offered flights to St. Louis and Chicago on smaller aircraft.
The move comes after Decatur Park District leaders recommended SkyWest for the community’s air service earlier this year. The district also recommended the jet service provider in 2017, but the department awarded the contract to Cape Air.
Park board President Chris Harrison said in August that the park district had chosen to recommend SkyWest because of the size of the plane.
"The capacity to to take 50 people is very attractive. It maximizes the potential for Decatur Airport,” Harrison said.
In August, four airlines presented proposals to the park board. Besides SkyWest and Cape Air, they were Air Choice One, a former air service provider in Decatur, and Boutique Air.
Before the current contract was awarded, the park board in 2017 initially recommended Cape Air, then switched its opinion after Archer Daniels Midland Co. officials and other business leaders weighed in with a preference for SkyWest. The federal agency ultimately chose Cape Air, citing the higher cost to subsidize jet service.
Park district leaders for years have sought to reach a goal of 10,000 enplanements, or passengers flying out of the airport. Doing so would allow the airport to qualify for $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration for infrastructure costs. The goal hasn't been reached since 2006.
Harrison previously said the jet service could fly a potential 31,200 passengers per year, making the goal well within reach.
