Slain police officer Chris Oberheim's family recalls his 'servant's heart'

"Chris started his career at the Decatur Police Department in 2000. He quickly became a respected officer within that department who led by silent example. He maintained a sense of humility even when receiving recognition for his heroic actions. He always looked forward to playing in the annual PBPA state softball tournament and making memories with his fellow officers. Their friendships were treasured.

"Chris transferred to Champaign Police Department in 2008 where he continued to protect and serve his community. Chris received 2 medals of valor for his courageous acts of selfless bravery. However, you would never know that because he kept a humble demeanor and was never boastful.

"Chris dedicated a great deal of his off-duty time to coaching several successful girl’s softball teams. His influence on the field was felt by many who loved and respected him.