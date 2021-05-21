 Skip to main content
Slain police officer Chris Oberheim's family recalls his 'servant's heart'
Slain police officer Chris Oberheim's family recalls his 'servant's heart'

A hearse bearing the remains of slain police officer moved across central Illinois on Thursday, giving hundreds a chance to pay their respects.

DECATUR — Slain Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim was a hero to many in his community as well as on the police departments in Champaign and Decatur, his family said Friday. 

The 44-year-old father of four died early Wednesday during a shootout at an apartment complex. Authorities said officers were responding to a domestic disturbance and encountered the armed suspect. A second officer was wounded. The suspect, 24-year-old Darion Marquise Lafayette of Champaign, also was killed.

Oberheim's family said he was devoted to his loved ones and to protecting the community, referring to the Bible verse Matthew 5:9: "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God."

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim

The rest of the statement was as follows:

"Chris Oberheim lived by this Bible verse. He had a servant’s heart that revolved around loving his family and protecting others. Chris was not only a police officer, he was also a son, brother, beloved coach, trusted friend, and respected leader. He fulfilled the roles of husband and father best.

"Chris started his career at the Decatur Police Department in 2000. He quickly became a respected officer within that department who led by silent example. He maintained a sense of humility even when receiving recognition for his heroic actions. He always looked forward to playing in the annual PBPA state softball tournament and making memories with his fellow officers. Their friendships were treasured.

Procession Christopher Oberheim 18 052021.JPG

A motorcade for Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, 44, drives on Oakland Avenue in Decatur on Thursday. The procession passed through Monticello, where he lived, and ended in Decatur, where his police career started. 

"Chris transferred to Champaign Police Department in 2008 where he continued to protect and serve his community. Chris received 2 medals of valor for his courageous acts of selfless bravery. However, you would never know that because he kept a humble demeanor and was never boastful.

"Chris dedicated a great deal of his off-duty time to coaching several successful girl’s softball teams. His influence on the field was felt by many who loved and respected him.

Oberheim family

Chris Oberheim and his family are shown in this provided photo. 

"Chris made it very apparent that his family was his first priority. His four daughters were his absolute pride and joy. The lessons instilled and the honor in their hearts will be used to carry on the legacy of their father. Times will be hard without him in sight at life’s events from birthdays, ball games, graduation, future weddings and even someday grandchildren. While incredibly hard, his family’s faith and belief that Chris is forever watching over will warm their heavy hearts during these moments.

"Thank you for those who have and continue to show their love and respect for Chris and his family. He genuinely cared about each and everyone that was ever part of his life. Through the hustles and bustles of life, stay kind-hearted, take the time to slow down, hug your loved ones, hold them tight and enjoy every moment you’re blessed with together.

"Moving forward we will do just as Chris would ... stay strong, faithful and close to family. We do this for him."

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

