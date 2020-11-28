Small Business Saturday highlights need for support of Decatur shops

DECATUR — Buying a business in the middle of a pandemic might daunt some people, but not Cole Daniels.
The new owner of Spin City Cycles was all smiles behind his mask on Small Business Saturday, one day after opening under his ownership.
“It's exciting,” he said. “I've been doing this for a while now. I've been working in the bike shop since April. I knew what I was getting into and I couldn't be more excited to actually be in here right now.”
When the first shutdowns took effect in the spring, Daniels said, and gyms were closed, a lot of people turned to bicycling as a way to get their workouts done. Even now, the pandemic has slowed shipping and made some parts hard to get, but he said he can usually find what he needs.
“It's just having knowledge and giving the customer the knowledge,” Daniels said.
One of the services he provides is helping families find the right bicycle for a child who is still growing, and making the bicycle fit the child instead of having to buy a new bike every year as he or she outgrows the old one.
Small Business Saturday became official in 2011 and is observed in all 50 states on the Saturday following Thanksgiving. Small businesses are the backbone of the economy. With shutdowns and online shopping, those are the businesses that suffer most right now.
“In fact, 62% of U.S. small businesses reported that they need to see consumer spending return to pre-COVID levels by the end of 2020 in order to stay in business,” according to American Express, one of the national sponsors of Small Business Saturday. “When you 'Shop Small' this holiday season — and all year long — you can help create a big impact.”
On Main Street, one of the newer locally-owned businesses is Paint With Liz/Linenwood Boutique. The business offered painting classes until COVID-19 cases began to rise, and now they sell “take and paint” kits, which come with everything you need and complete instructions to do the projects at home. The boutique sells jewelry, clothes and accessories and will have a website available soon at shopify.com. In the meantime, in-person visits while masked are welcome, or you can visit their Facebook page, said owner Christy Howell.
“With everything going on, we need the business down here more than ever, to keep stores going,” Howell said. “I think everybody's scared to leave their houses right now, honestly, with the climbing (COVID) numbers. Everybody's looking more toward online (shopping).”
Giggles on Merchant Street was busy on Saturday, though people weren't waiting outside for the shop to open as they have been in previous years, said owner Chrissy Spurlock. Instead, the customers came and went in a steady “trickle.”
“I think, more than ever, this is the time to support local,” she said. “We've been hit pretty hard with COVID and (the money) stays local, which is good. It keeps us around, and open.”
