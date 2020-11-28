Small Business Saturday highlights need for support of local shops

DECATUR – Buying a business in the middle of a pandemic might daunt some people, but not Cole Daniels.

The new owner of Spin City Cycles was all smiles behind his mask on Small Business Saturday, one day after opening under his ownership.

“It's exciting,” he said. “I've been doing this for a while now. I've been working in the bike shop since April. I knew what I was getting into and I couldn't be more excited to actually be in here right now.”

When the first shutdowns took effect in the spring, Daniels said, and gyms were closed, a lot of people turned to bicycling as a way to get their workouts done. Even now, the pandemic has slowed shipping and made some parts hard to get, but he said he can usually find what he needs.

“It's just having knowledge and giving the customer the knowledge,” Daniels said.

One of the services he provides is helping families find the right bicycle for a child who is still growing, and making the bicycle fit the child instead of having to buy a new bike every year as he or she outgrows the old one.