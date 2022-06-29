Smith to challenge Scherer for 96th House seat

DECATUR — Republican Lisa Smith claimed the Republican nomination for the new 96th state house district.

Smith of Blue Mound defeated Prescott Paulin of Decatur by an unofficial vote tally of 3,720 to 1,919 in Tuesday's primary.

Smith’s next opponent will be incumbent Sue Scherer, a retired teacher who has served in the House since 2013. Scherer was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

“Last night’s victory is humbling and I’m so thankful to have made it through the primaries, Smith said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning. “My message continues to be the same. We must take Illinois back and reverse the current nightmare we find ourselves in.”

The district includes the core of Decatur and portions of Springfield.

