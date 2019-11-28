Smoked turkey, famous sweet potatoes and prayer: Barbees' tradition of Thanksgiving service carries on

DECATUR — Vinnie Barbee said he could've stopped serving warm Thanksgiving meals to the homeless a long time ago, but community need keeps him going.
"You see their eyes and their face, they're happy," said Barbee, 60. "Thanksgiving is a day you don't want to be by yourself.”
Thanks to Barbee and his wife, Debra, the tradition of providing the homeless with a warm meal and a place of commonwealth was continued Thursday at the Water Street Mission Ministry building, 758 N. Water St.
Volunteers from around the community, like Decatur resident Kathy Davis, 60, also made the day possible by serving food, restocking drinks and visiting with those receiving a meal. Davis, a longtime friend of Vinnie Barbee's, spent the afternoon volunteering as a family with husband Steve, 64, and their 9-year-old grandson, Jack.
“We hope to serve a lot of people and they get a nice Thanksgiving meal,” she said.
The total number of volunteers, 16, about doubled the number that helped last year, Vininie Barbee said.
"They could be at home, but they come here to help," he said. “That shows what people have in their heart. They want to come out and contribute their time."
Food served was smoked turkey, which Barbee said took 13 hours to prepare, covered in dressing and complemented by macaroni and cheese, green beans and his "famous" sweet potatoes. Apple, blueberry, pecan, pumpkin pie and cookies made up the dessert spread.
The food is similar to what Barbee served at "Vinnie's Barbee-Q" restaurant in Forsyth. He and his wife have since retired from the restaurant business in 2012, but continue to run catering services, said Barbee.
Each year, cookies are donated by the "cookie man," who continues to remain anonymous. He also donates when food is served to the homeless on Easter and the annual block party along Water Street.
“What we do here reflects on what we could do in the future," Barbee said. "People need help, and I repeat all the time, this is my community and my friends that I call home. I call Water Street my home.”
Water Street Mission is a men's homeless shelter serves around 25 people a day, hosts evening church services and provides about 7,000 meals each year. The building is a place of refuge for homeless men looking to get back on their feet, according to Brian Conerty, shelter manager.
He expressed much gratitude in getting to be apart in the community outreach that goes into serving meals every Thanksgiving, especially seeing the need in those served at Water Street Mission.
“There's so many people that you can see that don't have a place to go to, or maybe they don't have a family," said Conerty. "Down here, this is their family where they can feel love and that's why we do it.”
