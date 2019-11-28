Smoked turkey, famous sweet potatoes and prayer: Barbees' tradition of Thanksgiving service carries on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The food is similar to what Barbee served at "Vinnie's Barbee-Q" restaurant in Forsyth. He and his wife have since retired from the restaurant business in 2012, but continue to run catering services, said Barbee.

Each year, cookies are donated by the "cookie man," who continues to remain anonymous. He also donates when food is served to the homeless on Easter and the annual block party along Water Street.

“What we do here reflects on what we could do in the future," Barbee said. "People need help, and I repeat all the time, this is my community and my friends that I call home. I call Water Street my home.”

Water Street Mission is a men's homeless shelter serves around 25 people a day, hosts evening church services and provides about 7,000 meals each year. The building is a place of refuge for homeless men looking to get back on their feet, according to Brian Conerty, shelter manager.

He expressed much gratitude in getting to be apart in the community outreach that goes into serving meals every Thanksgiving, especially seeing the need in those served at Water Street Mission.