Snow, bitter cold hit Central Illinois

“It’s going to be a good day to be inside,” Birk said.

According to meteorologists, cold weather will linger through next week, with another round of accumulating snow possible next weekend.

“This will be a prolonged cold snap,” Albano said. “The winds and wind chills will be a factor, adding to the bite this cold weather will have. Wind chill values going for Sunday morning north of Interstate 72, for example, we will be dealing with -15 degrees and even maybe down to -20 degrees. The area south of the Interstate 72 corridor will have temperatures a little more mild, but still below zero.”

The bitter cold will linger through the early portion of the week. Sunday’s high is expected to be 8 degrees, with wind chills between -13 and -23 degrees. On Monday, the high will reach 17 degrees, but there is a chance of snow after noon.

Tuesday will be even colder, with a high near 12 degrees with winds out of the north a 9 to 13 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Temperatures will not reach 30 degrees above zero all week. The predicted highs on Wednesday and Thursday are 13 degrees and only 10 degrees on Friday.