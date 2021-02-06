Snow, bitter cold hit Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Snow and bitter cold temperatures have arrived in Central Illinois for Super Bowl weekend.
A winter weather advisory and wind chill advisory are in effect for 18 Central Illinois counties including McLean, Macon, DeWitt, Logan, Piatt, Coles, Tazewell and Woodford counties.
An Artic cold front will bring snow with accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible, followed by the coldest air of the season, said Mike Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. Dangerous wind chills ranging from 15 to 25 below zero are expected through Sunday morning.
Afternoon temperatures on Saturday never reached 20 degrees and snow was due to start falling during the late afternoon.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service stated on its website. "The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes."
Sunday is expected to be the coldest day of the winter season so far, with air temperatures struggling to make it to zero and a wind chill advisory remaining in effect for most of the day, said Kevin Birk, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Chicago office.
“It’s going to be a good day to be inside,” Birk said.
According to meteorologists, cold weather will linger through next week, with another round of accumulating snow possible next weekend.
“This will be a prolonged cold snap,” Albano said. “The winds and wind chills will be a factor, adding to the bite this cold weather will have. Wind chill values going for Sunday morning north of Interstate 72, for example, we will be dealing with -15 degrees and even maybe down to -20 degrees. The area south of the Interstate 72 corridor will have temperatures a little more mild, but still below zero.”
The bitter cold will linger through the early portion of the week. Sunday’s high is expected to be 8 degrees, with wind chills between -13 and -23 degrees. On Monday, the high will reach 17 degrees, but there is a chance of snow after noon.
Tuesday will be even colder, with a high near 12 degrees with winds out of the north a 9 to 13 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Temperatures will not reach 30 degrees above zero all week. The predicted highs on Wednesday and Thursday are 13 degrees and only 10 degrees on Friday.
“The area north of Interstate 72 will have the coldest weather because the snowpack will keep the air more refrigerated,” he said. “There may be some areas north of the interstate that don’t even get into the 20s this week.”
People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia is another threat during extreme cold. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce.
The latest surge of winter weather is part of an Arctic air mass that has gripped much of the Midwest. The below-normal temperatures are being driven by “a large southward lunge of the jet stream associated with a break-off lobe of the polar vortex,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said in a news release.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
Photos: Twin Cities cleans up after wet, heavy overnight snow
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR