Snow coming down across Central Illinois; drivers urged to use caution

DECATUR — Thick flakes of snow began falling in Decatur and surrounding areas around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, kicking off a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
The weather service said snow would continue to fall through Sunday night and Monday. Total accumulations are expected to reach between 4 to 8 inches in the Quincy, Springfield and Champaign areas, extending south to St. Louis. North of Peoria and far southern Illinois are anticipated to receive between 1 to 2 inches, with a trace in the Chicago area.
On Sunday night, an accumulation of two to four inches is expected in Decatur, according to the weather service, and the low temperature is forecast around 25 degrees.
Snow is expected to continue on Monday, with less than an inch of new accumulation expected during the day.
More is likely to fall before 7 p.m. Monday night, when the low temperature will fall to 19 degrees. The new snow accumulation on Monday night is also less than an inch.
Macon, Sangamon, Christian, Moultrie, Shelby, Effingham and other surrounding counties are under a winter storm warning until Monday night, while DeWitt, McLean, Logan, Piatt and others are under a winter weather advisory.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said its snow and ice teams would be prepared, but warned drivers of worsening conditions Sunday.
“Before heading out, ask yourself if your trip can wait,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman in a statement released Sunday. “Travel at times will be treacherous. If you are driving, please slow down, expect very slow travel and don’t crowd the plows — give them plenty of room to operate.”
For regular updates on statewide road conditions, visit www.gettingaroundillinois.com. You also can follow IDOT on Facebook and Twitter.
