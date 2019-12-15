Snow coming down across Central Illinois; drivers urged to use caution

DECATUR — Thick flakes of snow began falling in Decatur and surrounding areas around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, kicking off a winter storm warning from the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service said snow would continue to fall through Sunday night and Monday. Total accumulations are expected to reach between 4 to 8 inches in the Quincy, Springfield and Champaign areas, extending south to St. Louis. North of Peoria and far southern Illinois are anticipated to receive between 1 to 2 inches, with a trace in the Chicago area.

On Sunday night, an accumulation of two to four inches is expected in Decatur, according to the weather service, and the low temperature is forecast around 25 degrees.

Snow is expected to continue on Monday, with less than an inch of new accumulation expected during the day.

More is likely to fall before 7 p.m. Monday night, when the low temperature will fall to 19 degrees. The new snow accumulation on Monday night is also less than an inch.

