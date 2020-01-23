Snow, freezing rain expected most of Thursday; collision alert issued in McLean Co.

BLOOMINGTON — Up to 2 inches of snow could fall by Thursday night as a wintry storm passes through Central Illinois.

By 7 a.m., the National Weather Service reported 1.1 inches of snow had fallen at Peoria and 1.3 inches at Jacksonville. No other reports had been posted.

Light snow and freezing rain are making for slick roads in a few places across the state's mid-section. Drivers should drive more slowly than usual and allow plenty of time to stop.

McLean County authorities issued a collision alert until further notice. Motorists involved in minor accidents should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the sheriff's department when the alert is lifted.

Flights to and from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington were operating normally and utility companies reported no storm-related outages. Schools remained open.

The weather service said precipitation should turn to rain Thursday afternoon before returning to snow, with a mix of snow and rain on Friday before returning to all snow late Friday.

Temperatures through the end of the week will remain just above and just under freezing.

