Snow, rain likely to continue through tonight in Central Illinois

A mixture of rain and snow is expected to continue through Sunday night in Macon and surrounding counties, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The total daytime snow accumulation for Decatur is expected to be less than an inch, the weather service said. The precipitation is likely to become all rain after 9 p.m.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the following counties: Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion.

It said scattered thunderstorms would be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.