Snow, rain likely to continue through tonight in Central Illinois

A mixture of rain and snow is expected to continue through Sunday night in Macon and surrounding counties, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
The total daytime snow accumulation for Decatur is expected to be less than an inch, the weather service said. The precipitation is likely to become all rain after 9 p.m.
The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the following counties: Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion.
It said scattered thunderstorms would be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected.
