You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snow, rain likely to continue through tonight in Central Illinois
0 comments
top story

Snow, rain likely to continue through tonight in Central Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}

A mixture of rain and snow is expected to continue through Sunday night in Macon and surrounding counties, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln. 

The total daytime snow accumulation for Decatur is expected to be less than an inch, the weather service said. The precipitation is likely to become all rain after 9 p.m. 

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for the following counties: Champaign, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby and Vermilion.

It said scattered thunderstorms would be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. No severe weather is expected.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News