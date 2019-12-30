Snow will dust Macon County today, weather service says

MACON COUNTY — Isolated snow showers will move northeast across Central Illinois after 9 a.m. Monday, leaving a dusting over Macon County, the weather service said.
Snow showers will move northeast across central IL today & become more widespread in the afternoon. Accumulation limited to a dusting. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/5oIvb7f1zL— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) December 30, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln said strong winds could gust up to 35 mph Monday. A high temperature of 35 degrees is expected, and a low temperature of 28 degrees is expected Monday night.
History photos: Past winters in Decatur
Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites