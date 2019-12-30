You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Snow will dust Macon County today, weather service says
0 comments

Snow will dust Macon County today, weather service says

{{featured_button_text}}

MACON COUNTY — Isolated snow showers will move northeast across Central Illinois after 9 a.m. Monday, leaving a dusting over Macon County, the weather service said.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln said strong winds could gust up to 35 mph Monday. A high temperature of 35 degrees is expected, and a low temperature of 28 degrees is expected Monday night.

History photos: Past winters in Decatur

Contact Kennedy Nolen at (217) 421-6985. Follow her on Twitter: @KNolenWrites

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News