Some gave all: Macon County ceremonies to mark Memorial Day

DECATUR — Memorial Day is a time to honor those in the military who gave their lives in service of their country.

As in past years, there are several ceremonies scheduled this weekend to remember their sacrifice.

Decatur Township Cemetery Trustees and Decatur Township will sponsor the annual Pre-Memorial Tribute at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Greenwood Cemetery, 606 S. Church St., Decatur.

Visitors will enter the cemetery and proceed to the Civil War area.

The program marks the Memorial Day tribute to all soldiers buried in Greenwood, Spangler and Sharon cemeteries, some 2,000 military personnel in the Decatur Township Cemeteries, and all who have given their life for service.

Mount Gilead Cemetery, 4975 S. Franklin Street Road, Decatur, will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Terry Lovekamp is scheduled to officiate the ceremony.

The Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County will hold its annual ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, in the Main Pavilion in Fairview Park, Decatur.

U.S. Navy Reserve Commander Thomas R. Bowman is the scheduled guest speaker at the ceremony, which will include a wreath laying, patriotic songs and the Macon County Honor Guard.

