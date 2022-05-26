Some gave all: Macon County ceremonies to mark Memorial Day

DECATUR — Memorial Day is a time to honor those in the military who gave their lives in service of their country.
As in past years, there are several ceremonies scheduled this weekend to remember their sacrifice.
Decatur Township Cemetery Trustees and Decatur Township will sponsor the annual Pre-Memorial Tribute at 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, at Greenwood Cemetery, 606 S. Church St., Decatur.
Visitors will enter the cemetery and proceed to the Civil War area.
The program marks the Memorial Day tribute to all soldiers buried in Greenwood, Spangler and Sharon cemeteries, some 2,000 military personnel in the Decatur Township Cemeteries, and all who have given their life for service.
Mount Gilead Cemetery, 4975 S. Franklin Street Road, Decatur, will host a memorial service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Terry Lovekamp is scheduled to officiate the ceremony.
The Veteran’s Assistance Commission of Macon County will hold its annual ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, in the Main Pavilion in Fairview Park, Decatur.
U.S. Navy Reserve Commander Thomas R. Bowman is the scheduled guest speaker at the ceremony, which will include a wreath laying, patriotic songs and the Macon County Honor Guard.
How Decatur helped shape what became known as Memorial Day
Bachrach building
1892: Bachrach store with YMCA rooms on the second floor. D. H. Heilman grocery and Freeman Bros. shoe store and second floor was LeForgee & Sons real estate office. Building was erected in 1877.
H&R file photo
Bronze plaque
1948: G.A.R. women's relief corps placed a plaque on the Linxweiler Building, 259 S. Park St.
H&R file photo
Collins and Birch
1938: C.H. Collins, left and M.K. Birch, Sullivan, were the only two G.A.R. veterans attending the banquet on the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the organization in Decatur.
H&R file photo
Cumberland march
108: Dunham Post 41 marched to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church for memorial services. They were followed by Decatur Cadets, Womens Relief Corps and Sons of veterans.
H&R file photo
G.A.R. gavel
1942: Loren Hodge presents gavel to Mrs. Hodge. The gavel was eventually sent to the headquarters national museum in Chicago.
H&R file photo
Remaining members
1936: Union veterans participated in the Memorial Day program include, left to right, C.H. Collins, 91; Daniel Garver, 92; F.F. Kemp, 91, August Glatz, 94 and R.T. Baldwin, 86.
H&R file photo
Gettysburg reunion
1938: Veterans returning from Gettysburg Blue and Gray reunion from left are William Cussins, W.N. Hodge, C.H. Collins and F.B. Kemp. Standing between Hodge and Collins is Orval Mullis, Lincoln impersonator.
H&R file photo
Memorial
1937: Greenwood Cemetery memorial erected by the Womens' Relief Corps.
H&R file photo
Parade
1908: GAR "Way to Church" parade.
H&R file photo
Roy Gordenson
1937: C.H. Collins, 92, of Decatur and J.H. Campbell, 92, of Streator, chide Roy Gordenson, 10, of Chicago, who appeared at the convention wearing his great-grandfather's uniform, medals and hat.
H&R file photo
veterans
1937: G.A.R. members attending services include left to right at Greenwood are C.H. Collins, R.T. Baldwin, F.B. Kemp and former commander W.N. Hodge.
H&R file photo
Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.