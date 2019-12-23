Someone stole the 'funky intersection ahead' sign, and the Macon County Highway Department wants it back

DECATUR — The Macon County Highway Department is seeking the safe return of a humorous traffic sign it had planned to auction off for charity.
The sign warning of a "funky intersection ahead" had been installed on West Andrews Street Road near U.S. 51 in Macon. Last week, the Illinois Department of Transportation asked the highway department to take down the sign, and county engineer Bruce Bird said it would be done on Monday.
In the meantime, the sign attracted media attention, with several outlets including the Herald & Review writing about the state's involvement. Bird said the highway department would find a silver lining by using its "funky" creation to raise money for a local charity.
But before that could happen, someone stole it. The highway department posted about the theft on its Facebook page, calling it a "cautionary tale of what happens when you become too famous too fast." It also asked for the return of the sign, promising no questions asked.
Anyone with information can contact the highway department at (217) 424-1404.
The sign had warned drivers who were approaching the J-turn intersection in Macon. Completed this summer, the $1.9 million project is the first of its kind in Illinois. The design eliminates the left turn and through movements on Andrews Street, preventing drivers from crossing four lanes of traffic. Instead, drivers on Andrews Street turn right onto U.S. 51, then make a U-turn at a one-way median opening at either side of the main intersection.
Bird said the highway department had hoped to catch drivers' attention with the humorous approach, ultimately causing them to slow down and follow instructions.
The highway department again concluded its Facebook post on Monday with an exhortation to be safe.
"Yes, this intersection is the first one in Illinois, but they've had these in Missouri, Michigan, Alabama, Florida and countless others for years," it said. "We HAVE to be better drivers than those other locales.
"Just sing your own funky little song as you drive on through."
