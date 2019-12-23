Someone stole the 'funky intersection ahead' sign, and the Macon County Highway Department wants it back

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anyone with information can contact the highway department at (217) 424-1404.

The sign had warned drivers who were approaching the J-turn intersection in Macon. Completed this summer, the $1.9 million project is the first of its kind in Illinois. The design eliminates the left turn and through movements on Andrews Street, preventing drivers from crossing four lanes of traffic. Instead, drivers on Andrews Street turn right onto U.S. 51, then make a U-turn at a one-way median opening at either side of the main intersection.

Bird said the highway department had hoped to catch drivers' attention with the humorous approach, ultimately causing them to slow down and follow instructions.

The highway department again concluded its Facebook post on Monday with an exhortation to be safe.

"Yes, this intersection is the first one in Illinois, but they've had these in Missouri, Michigan, Alabama, Florida and countless others for years," it said. "We HAVE to be better drivers than those other locales.

"Just sing your own funky little song as you drive on through."

