South Fairview Avenue lanes to be closed through April 23

DECATUR— Traffic will be slowed along South Fairview Avenue during the next two weeks to allow for concrete work.

The inside lanes of the road located south of its intersection with West King Street are expected to remain closed until about 5 p.m. Friday, April 23.

Motorists are encouraged to practice caution and expect delays in the work area. Alternative routes should be considered.

