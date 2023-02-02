DECATUR — The Humane Society and Northgate Pet Clinic will offer Spay Day for cats only on Friday, Feb. 17.
The event is designed for low-income owners and feral cats. A co-pay of $25 will be required which includes spay or neuter surgery, FVRCP and rabies vaccine. If pet is receiving a rabies vaccine, a separate fee of $15 will be required for license tag, payable to the city of Decatur.
A limit of 50 cats can be registered for the event. Applications are due before 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8. Call the Humane Society, 217-876-0000 or pick up an application at the facility, 3373 N. Woodford St. in Decatur.
Surgeries will be performed at Northgate Pet Clinic and scheduled on a first-come, first served basis based on application approval.
8 heartbreaking statistics for Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
Euthanized
About 1.5 million dogs and cats in U.S. shelters are euthanized each year simply because there is no one to adopt them. That's about 670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats, the ASPCA notes.
Waiting for adoption
Only about 25 percent of dogs that enter animal shelters get adopted, according to the American Pet Products Association.
Purchased, then abandoned
About 25 percent of dogs that enter shelters likely are purebred. Many were purchased as puppies and when they got bigger or their owners grew tired of them, they were dumped at city pounds or shelters.
According to the ASPCA, pet problems are the most common reason that owners re-home their pet. Pet problems are defined as problematic behaviors, aggressive behaviors, growing larger than expected, or health problems the owner couldn’t handle.
Victim of bad reputation
Of all the dogs that enter the shelter system, pit bull types have it the worst with a shockingly high euthanasia rate of about 93 percent. Dogs labeled “pit bull” spend more than three times longer in a shelter than similar-looking dogs not deemed pit bulls, researchers at Arizona State University found.
More help needed
There are more than 13,000 animal shelters in the U.S. and most are non-profits that rely on volunteers, adoption fees and donations to keep their doors open. Many of them often resort to begging to get people to volunteer their time and money.
The cost to you
To pay for all of this – the impoundment, sheltering, euthanasia and disposal of homeless animals at city-run shelters – U.S. taxpayers are responsible for about $1 billion annually, One Green Planet says.
Not returned
Only 15 percent to 20 percent of stray dogs are returned to their owners, according to the Humane Society of the U.S. Most of these dogs are identified and returned through tags or microchips. Those dogs whose owners can't be found wait in shelters or city pounds and hope someone adopts them. If it's a shelter with limited space, the dog faces the prospect of a ticking clock until he or she is put down.
What you can do
The problem may seem overwhelming, but there are simple things you can do to make a difference. Never buy a dog from a breeder or pet store; always adopt a pet from a shelter or rescue group and ensure the dog is spayed or neutered. Donate to a shelter or rescue group and volunteer your time. Spread the word to friends and family about the great dogs available at shelters.