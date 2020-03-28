1st COVID-19 case in Montgomery County; Taylorville case linked to senior apartments, officials say

TAYLORVILLE — Officials confirmed Montgomery County's first case of COVID-19 on Saturday and said that one of the two cases in Christian County was at a senior apartment complex.
The announcements came from the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency. The agency has said it will not release identifying details about patients for privacy reasons.
Officials said the Montgomery County patient is quarantined at home and is doing well. Public health officials have begun an investigation by talking to people who have been in contact with the individual and may quarantine anyone who was in significant contact with the person if warranted.
One of the two confirmed cases in Christian County was at the Rolling Meadows Senior Living apartments in Taylorville. The other residents of the complex are being tested by the Christian County Health Department, and precautions, including self-quarantine protocols, are being followed, officials said.
Officials had said Thursday that both cases in Christian County were linked to services held March 15 at Crossroads Apostolic Ministries in Taylorville. The congregation has fewer than 50 members.
Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry asked residents to continue to follow shelter at home practices and avoid fear and panic, going out only for essentials such as food or medical needs and essential work duties.
Christian County Health Department asks residents to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19: fever and/or chills, cough, shortness of breath and fatigue. If you have symptoms, call the health department at (217) 824-4113. If the symptoms are severe, call the emergency department before going to the emergency room. If the symptoms are severe enough to be life-threatening, call 911 and tell the dispatcher you have flu-like symptoms.
The Illinois Department of Health has established a COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-889-3931.
Daily updates are posted on the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.
