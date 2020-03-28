1st COVID-19 case in Montgomery County; Taylorville case linked to senior apartments, officials say

TAYLORVILLE — Officials confirmed Montgomery County's first case of COVID-19 on Saturday and said that one of the two cases in Christian County was at a senior apartment complex.

The announcements came from the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency. The agency has said it will not release identifying details about patients for privacy reasons.

Officials said the Montgomery County patient is quarantined at home and is doing well. Public health officials have begun an investigation by talking to people who have been in contact with the individual and may quarantine anyone who was in significant contact with the person if warranted.

One of the two confirmed cases in Christian County was at the Rolling Meadows Senior Living apartments in Taylorville. The other residents of the complex are being tested by the Christian County Health Department, and precautions, including self-quarantine protocols, are being followed, officials said.