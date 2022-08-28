 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Elmo driver dies in head-on collision, police report

ST. ELMO — Illinois State Police report a car driver from St. Elmo was killed Friday afternoon in a head-on collision in rural Fayette County.

Beverly A. Crawford, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on U.S. 40 at Spring Street. A passenger in her vehicle, Rodney E. Crawford, 67, also of St. Elmo, was airlifted to a regional hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Decatur police respond to motorcycle crash

The other vehicle, a semi-truck, was driven by Douglas W. Tuttle, 59, from West Union and he was listed as uninjured.

In a statement, police said Beverly Crawford’s car was westbound and the semi-truck was eastbound when her vehicle, “for an unknown reason,” swerved into the truck’s lane and they collided.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

