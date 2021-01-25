 Skip to main content
St. Patrick School is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday
DECATUR — St. Patrick School is hosting a community blood drive on Wednesday Jan. 27, at 412 Jackson St.

It will be held from 2:30 to 6 p.m. The school is seeking a minimum of 20 donations to earn the Life$avings Grant.

Donors will receive a voucher for a $5 gift card or a free T-shirt. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

Appointments are required. Contact the Blood Center at (217) 367-2202 or visit www.bloodcenter.org code number 60739. 

