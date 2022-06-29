Stage set for November showdown between Budzinski, Deering for 13th District

DECATUR — Less than 24 hours after the two claimed victory in their bids to represent the new 13th Congressional District, the campaign punches were already flying between Regan Deering and Nikki Budzinski,

“Today is day one of defeating Joe Biden’s former staffer Nikki Budzinski. We can’t survive more of the far-Left’s radical agenda,” read a message posted to Republican Regan Deering’s campaign Twitter on Wednesday morning.

"Nikki Budzinski's far-Left cronies are crippling this economy. The country is going in the wrong direction. It's time we send a change candidate like me to Washington. We cannot support the status quo,” read another.

In a statement released to the Herald & Review responding to Deering’s comments, Democrat Nikki Budzinski said Deering was “out of touch” with voters.

"Across Illinois, working people need real solutions to fight inflation, bring down the rising costs of gas and energy and keep more of what they earn,” Budzinski said.

“Regan Deering is a wealthy heiress worth tens of millions of dollars but thinks we should abolish the federal minimum wage of $7.25 — it doesn't get more out of touch than that,” she said. “We need someone we can trust to fight for working families."

The candidates’ statements set the stage for an impassioned — and, potentially, competitive — race ahead.

Budzinski defeated opponent David Palmer in the race for the Democratic nomination. As of Wednesday afternoon, Budzinski received approximately 75% of votes with 95% of votes counted.

“I am honored to be the Democratic nominee in IL13," Budzinski wrote on Twitter following her victory. "Working families in Central and Southern IL need a champion who will fight inflation, tackle the rising costs of gas and energy, and stand up for them. I’m ready to fight to turn this seat union blue in November."

Budzinski is a Peoria native who most recently served as chief of staff for the Office of Management and Budget in the Biden Administration. She was also once a senior advisor to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

In a tight race for the Republican nomination, Deering emerged on top of opponents Jesse Reising of Decatur, Matt Hausman of Pesotum, and Terry Martin of Chatham.

The granddaughter of former ADM CEO Dwayne Andreas, Deering is currently president of the board of directors of Decatur’s Northeast Community Fund. She has also worked as a teacher and owner of a tutoring franchise.

Deering maintained a consistent, if narrow, lead as votes rolled in. As of Wednesday afternoon, the Associated Press had not yet called the race for Deering. With 95% of votes counted, Deering had 34.7% of the votes, with Reising close behind at 33.1%. Hausman and Martin trailed behind with 23.7% and 8.5%, respectively.

Still, Reising, Deering’s closest competition, called Deering and conceded late on Tuesday night.

“This is a wonderful win. I am so thankful to people throughout the district that believed in me and supported me,” Deering said Tuesday night. “We’re ready for a change in Washington for Central Illinois.”

The 13th District that was drawn to favor a Democrat.

The snake-shaped district excludes many rural areas in favor of the urban cores of East St. Louis, Springfield, Decatur, and Champaign-Urbana.

Republicans are hopeful they can win the 13th in an election year likely to favor Republicans nationwide.

Democrats are likely to face an uphill battle in this year’s midterm, according to Matthew Geras, assistant professor of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield.

“Most election analysts do predict that the Democratic Party will lose enough seats to lose control of Congress, which again, is quite common in midterm elections,” Geras said.

While the national climate might favor Republicans, analysts still predict the 13th District as leaning Democratic, he said.

But issues dominating the national media could still sway the 13th race.

"What's happening at the national level of politics is driving the election results at the state, congressional and sometimes even local level," he said.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.