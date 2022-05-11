Stamp Out Hunger food drive set for Saturday in Mount Zion

MOUNT ZION – Mount Zion postal carriers will be collecting food as part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign on Saturday, May 14.

The items will be collected by carriers that serve the 62549 zip code.

Fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it by your mailbox for mail carriers to pick up for delivery to local area food banks. Items such as cereal, pasta, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter, and canned goods like beans, fruit, vegetables, tuna and meat sauce are needed. Avoid glass containers.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

