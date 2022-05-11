 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stamp Out Hunger food drive set for Saturday in Mount Zion

Stamp out Hunger 3 05.14.17.JPG

Donated food was collected and put in U.S. Postal Service totes during the annual 25th Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive at Fairview Park in Decatur.

MOUNT ZION – Mount Zion postal carriers will be collecting food as part of the annual Stamp Out Hunger campaign on Saturday, May 14.

The items will be collected by carriers that serve the 62549 zip code.

Fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it by your mailbox for mail carriers to pick up for delivery to local area food banks. Items such as cereal, pasta, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter, and canned goods like beans, fruit, vegetables, tuna and meat sauce are needed. Avoid glass containers.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

