Stamp Out Hunger food drive set for Saturday

DECATUR – Stamp Out Hunger, the annual food drive by the United States Postal Service, will be Saturday, May 14.

Fill a bag with non-perishable food items and leave it by your mailbox for mail carriers to pick up for delivery to local area food banks. Items such as cereal, pasta, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter, and canned goods like beans, fruit, vegetables, tuna and meat sauce are needed. Avoid glass containers.