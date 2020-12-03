Starbucks inside Decatur's Airport Plaza Kroger is open for business

DECATUR— Mary Hartman's long-awaited wish for a Starbucks coffee shop to open closer to her home has come true.

The 66-year-old Mount Zion resident and her husband, Randy, 67, made the first of many future visits to the new Starbucks store located inside the Airport Plaza Kroger in Decatur. Before the store officially opened on Wednesday, the Hartman's would make their beverage run traveling across town to the Starbucks at 355 W. Mound Road. Decatur has a second Starbucks a short distance from that one inside the Target store.

On Thursday, they ordered their favorite "treats," her skim milk chai tea latte and his cup of brewed coffee.

"We thought, finally, we have something in our area," Mary said. "I'm very happy."

The 66-year-old described the workers, who were busy making drinks for other first-time customers, as "energetic" and helpful, although noticing the "growing pains" as the baristas were working to learn the flow of the job.

According to Kroger Manager Jeff Tate, a push to open a Starbucks inside the building has been ongoing for about three years.