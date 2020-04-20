State agency provides COVID-19 tests for all Fair Havens residents, employees, officials say

DECATUR — The Illinois Department of Public Health has provided 300 tests to Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur so that all residents and staff can be tested, officials said Monday.
Nine residents of the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. have died after testing positive for the virus. Of the 55 Macon County residents with confirmed cases, 36 have been associated with Fair Havens.
City and county officials said last week that they had reached out to the state agency, which oversees long-term care facilities, for additional support. The Macon County Health Department confirmed that IDPH provided the tests Monday afternoon.
"Fair Havens is in the process of contacting family members and staff to notify them of this next step," said Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations, in an email Monday evening. "They are also in the process of administering the tests, so we expect to have results on those within the next week."
Hosier said that while the facility was given 300 tests, that many would not be submitted, as some people had already been tested.
"IDPH has also been very involved with us and Fair Havens in regular communication and support to provide guidance and protocol, conduct follow-up on measures taken, and more," Hosier said.
A joint statement was released Monday evening by state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, and Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet; state Reps. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, and Sue Scherer, D-Decatur; Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe; and Macon County Chairman Kevin Greenfield. The officials thanked Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike for responding to the request for more tests and "stepping up to address this urgent need for assistance."
"The situation at Fair Havens Senior Living is dire, and the decisive action by the Pritzker administration and Illinois Department of Public Health will save lives," the officials said. "These 300 tests will allow county health officials to identify and isolate carriers, which is the first step in halting the spread of COVID-19 throughout the facility and Decatur community."
Speaking earlier Monday, Moore Wolfe said she and Greenfield had spent the weekend talking with state officials, and she had been called Sunday by Ezike's chief of staff. Mass testing is important so that people who do not have the virus can be isolated from those who do, the mayor said.
"If half of (the residents) are OK, we have to do everything possible to isolate them from staff and others that interact with people who are sick," she said on WSOY’s Byers & Co. morning show. "Our goal is to keep as many people healthy as possible and save as many lives as possible."
The Herald & Review has contacted IDPH seeking more information. Management at Fair Havens has not responded to daily requests for comment since last week.
The county’s Joint Crisis Communication Team said Monday afternoon that 34 of those who had tested positive for the virus were recovering at home; three were hospitalized; and nine people have been released from isolation.
Also on Monday, the Decatur Public Transit System began requiring people to wear a mask or face covering to ride the bus. Homemade masks, scarves and other face coverings will be accepted, the city said.
Riders had already been heavily encouraged to wear masks, and signage announced that the shift to a requirement was coming.
This story will be updated.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
