State announces 1,532 additional COVID cases, 19 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Friday 1,532 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and 19 additional deaths.

The people who died lived in Cook, DuPage and Winnebago counties.

Friday's numbers bring to 168,457 the number of Illinoisans who have been diagnosed with the novel virus so far this year; 7,385 have died, IDPH said.

The statewide positivity rate of COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 23 was 3.4%.

As of Thursday night, 1,471 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID, with 325 of them in intensive care units.

