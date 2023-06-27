DECATUR — A state board on Tuesday unanimously approved a request from HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur to shutter four of its units.

The hospital revealed in January its plans to petition the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) for permission to discontinue its advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics and inpatient behavioral health services.

Employees in impacted service areas were notified of the proposed closures in January, St. Mary's said in a news release Tuesday.

But the rehabilitation, obstetrics and behavioral health units had already been temporarily suspended before the HFSRB meeting on Tuesday, the hospital said, due to "underutilization and staff coverage issues in recent months."

“St. Mary’s Hospital is committed to the community of Decatur, and these changes are to ensure the fiscal stability of the hospital and continued delivery of high-quality Franciscan Catholic healthcare at our facility into the future,” said Theresa Rutherford, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Hospital. “We are working closely with multiple care providers throughout the region to further ensure that patients affected by these changes are transitioned to service providers to meet their needs.”

St. Mary’s cited years of ongoing financial struggles and annual multi-million dollar operating losses — including a $20 million loss in the 2022 fiscal year — in its unit closure petition.

State approval of the St. Mary’s closures means Decatur Memorial Hospital is now the primary center for baby births and care in Macon County.

It also marks the official loss of the St. Mary’s psychiatric care unit, which was once Decatur and Macon County’s primary source of inpatient mental healthcare. Local mental healthcare providers have been preparing for that loss for months.

With less local options for inpatient care and many neighboring county facilities at full capacity, some Decatur and Macon County patients needing inpatient care could be transferred as far as Chicago or even to other states.

“I don't know how we can create an in-house program for people,” said Rachel Deerwester, director of clinical nursing services at the Macon County Health Department, at a county health board meeting in March. “I mean, that is the answer. They need somewhere to go and do inpatient. And I do not have an answer for that. I wish I did.”

The hospital said it will file an application for a $90 million modernization plan with the HFSRB later this year. The modernization efforts will include removing portions of the current facility and updating clinical spaces and amenities.

The HSHS Medical Group Pediatrics clinic in Decatur is not affected by the closures and remains open.

