State: Drivers facilities to close; extension issued for licenses, registration

Illinois health officials on Tuesday announced the first cases of coronavirus illness in people outside Cook County: a McHenry County resident in his late teens and a Kane County woman in her 60s who are likely the state’s first cases of “community spread.”

Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly announced Wednesday that they have canceled legislative sessions in Springfield next week because of the threat of the spread of the new coronavirus.

The Illinois men's basketball team boarded a bus Wednesday and made the trip to Indianapolis with the intent on winning the Big Ten Tournament. The players and coaches thought they would have a Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday afternoon, but dominoes started falling on Thursday.

“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”