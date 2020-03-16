You are the owner of this article.
State: Drivers facilities to close; extension issued for licenses, registration
breaking

State: Drivers facilities to close; extension issued for licenses, registration

Coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois is closing its driver services facilities Tuesday through March 31, and giving a 30-day extension to expired driver’s licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings.

The announcement Monday afternoon follows the Illinois Department of Public Health saying there are 12 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Illinois.

Two additional counties are now reporting cases, Peoria and Will counties. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.

The Peoria City-County Health Department said its patient was screened over the phone and tested at home by OSF HealthCare. The person is recovering at home and is in isolation.

In a statement, IDPH said:

“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”

Illinois video gaming terminals shut down for 2 weeks over coronavirus concerns

Information so far suggests that most COVID-19 illness is mild. However, older people and people of all ages with severe chronic medical conditions, like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, seem to be at higher risk of developing serious illness. It is crucial to limit contact with older people and those with certain health conditions.

Currently, IDPH is reporting 105 cases in 15 counties in Illinois. Cases have occurred in all age ranges and the number of cases that do not have a clear connection to travel or a known COVID-19 case is increasing.

Social distancing measures, such as working from home when possible, limiting the amount of time spent in the community, and trying to avoid public transportation as much as possible, will help reduce the number of people who become sick at any given time and the possibility of exhausting health care resources.

