State Farm expanding paid leave in face of coronavirus threat

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm is changing the company leave policy in response to growing coronavirus concerns.

Any employee who is awaiting COVID-19 test results or is caring for someone who has tested positive will be granted paid administrative leave.

Employees who haven’t been able to work from home and are unable to report to the office will be granted administrative leave “in circumstances where they are caring for their children when schools or places of care are cancelled,” according to State Farm.

However, as soon as it's possible to do so, employees are expected to make every effort to begin working from home.