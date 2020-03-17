State Farm expanding paid leave in face of coronavirus threat

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm is changing the company leave policy in response to growing coronavirus concerns.
Any employee who is awaiting COVID-19 test results or is caring for someone who has tested positive will be granted paid administrative leave.
Employees who haven’t been able to work from home and are unable to report to the office will be granted administrative leave “in circumstances where they are caring for their children when schools or places of care are cancelled,” according to State Farm.
However, as soon as it's possible to do so, employees are expected to make every effort to begin working from home.
“This is a rapidly changing situation and the decisions we are making balance health concerns with our obligation to continue to serve our customers,” according to a news release from the insurance company.
These changes are retroactive to March 14. The news release did not indicate how long these changes will remain in effect.
Employees can utilize paid leave without first exhausting personal time off benefits, and employees who are still working in State Farm facilities will receive additional compensation.
On Friday, State Farm implemented social distancing and told employees who can to work from home.
Customers may experience increased hold times during this time and may reach State Farm through the mobile app or visit statefarm.com. Customers also can call to make a payment, file a claim, manage an account or ask a question.
