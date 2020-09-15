State: Illinois adds 1,466 COVID cases Tuesday; recovery rate at 96%

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 1,466 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease statewide, including the following 20 additional deaths:
• Christian County: 1 male 90s
• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
• DuPage County: 1 female 80s
• Jasper County: 1 male 70s
• Jersey County: 1 female 90s
• Kane County: 1 female 80s
• Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
• Macon County: 1 male 80s
• Madison County: 1 male 70s
• Ogle County: 1 female 70s
• Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
• Randolph County: 1 male 80s
• Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
• Stark County: 1 female 80s
The recovery rate is 96%.
Other data released Tuesday:
- IDPH is reporting a total of 264,210 cases, including 8,332 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois
- The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years
- The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 8-14 is 3.6%
- Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 39,031 specimens for a total of 4,810,827
- As of last night, 1,584 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19
- Of those, 373 patients were in the ICU and 144 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators
