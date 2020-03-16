State: 12 new coronavirus cases, including Peoria, Will counties

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday there are 12 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across Illinois.

Two additional counties are now reporting cases, Peoria and Will counties. Other locations with cases include Chicago and Champaign, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Sangamon, St. Clair, Whiteside, Winnebago, and Woodford counties.

The Peoria City-County Health Department said its patient was screened over the phone and tested at home by OSF HealthCare. The person is recovering at home and is in isolation.

In a statement, IDPH said:

“We know there is a lot of concern as the number of cases and locations increase,” said Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “However, not everyone who has respiratory symptoms like cough and shortness of breath needs to be tested. Similarly, not everyone who is infected with novel coronavirus needs medical treatment. We want to make sure those at higher risk of severe illness are prioritized for testing and that they can receive the medical care they need. We ask those who have mild symptoms to stay home so the health care system is not overwhelmed.”