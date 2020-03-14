State of emergency declared in Cumberland County after resident diagnosed with coronavirus

TOLEDO — Cumberland County officials have declared a state of emergency after a male resident in his 70s was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

All events in Cumberland County, including church services, have been canceled for the next week, as officials seek to determine who may have come into contact with the man and prevent the further spread of the virus.

“We are doing our background checks for him, his interactions and where he’s been,” said Roy Clapp, Cumberland County Board chairman.

The patient was treated at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center emergency room. The Illinois Department of Public Health notified the hospital late Friday that he had tested positive for the virus, the hospital said.

Clapp said officials in surrounding communities have been contacted and provided information regarding the patient.

“We’ve contacted all of our agencies,” Clapp said. “The county buildings, the mayors, the churches.”

Clapp said the county’s health department staff learned of the diagnosis Friday evening and began procedures immediately.