State orders Blue Mound bar that had 'anti-corona party' shut down

Under the governor's plan to reopen Illinois, bars and restaurants wouldn’t be allowed to start business again until late June at the earliest. The plan is based on regions meeting certain benchmarks on COVID-19 cases and other conditions.

Pritzker has said he would largely rely on local jurisdictions to enforce the statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 21, and leave it to people to police themselves. At his daily briefing on April 23, the governor said he wasn’t “encouraging police officers to stop people and arrest them, or take drastic action.”

But last week, he threatened to hold back federal dollars from communities that buck his order, and said businesses that flout the restrictions would face enforcement measures by the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and licensing bodies.

The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.

