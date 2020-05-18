State orders Blue Mound bar that had 'anti-corona party' shut down

DECATUR — The owner of a Blue Mound bar that threw an "anti-corona party" has been ordered shut down by the Illinois Liquor Commission.
Jason Bliesner, of JB's Hideout, posted the cease and desist order on Facebook on Monday.
The 341 N. Railroad Ave. bar was open Friday through Sunday despite the state's restrictions on bars and restaurants operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It’s pretty simple. If your sick. Stay the hell home," the bar posted on Facebook Friday.
The Macon County Health Department also issued an order to close earlier Friday.
Bliesner in the Facebook post on Monday said "people came in from all over the state to help us stand up for our rights and the constitution."
He said he plans to seek legal action against the state.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week filed an emergency rule that that says business owners who disregard the statewide stay-at-home order and reopen could face a Class A misdemeanor, with a fine of $75 to $2,500.
Under the governor's plan to reopen Illinois, bars and restaurants wouldn’t be allowed to start business again until late June at the earliest. The plan is based on regions meeting certain benchmarks on COVID-19 cases and other conditions.
The Illinois General Assembly will return to Springfield Wednesday through Friday for the first time since March 5, taking up legislation long delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Pritzker has said he would largely rely on local jurisdictions to enforce the statewide stay-at-home order that took effect March 21, and leave it to people to police themselves. At his daily briefing on April 23, the governor said he wasn’t “encouraging police officers to stop people and arrest them, or take drastic action.”
But last week, he threatened to hold back federal dollars from communities that buck his order, and said businesses that flout the restrictions would face enforcement measures by the state Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and licensing bodies.
The Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
