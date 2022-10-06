 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Police report multiple vehicle crash near Taylorville

TAYLORVILLE — State Police reported they were on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Illinois 29 east of Taylorville just before 1 p.m. Thursday.

“Currently there is lane blockage as officers are working the scene,” said Capt. Jody Huffman.

She said a commercial vehicle was involved in the crash and told drivers to seek an alternate route

This story will be updated.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

