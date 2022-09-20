State seeks to keep grain industry growing

ASSUMPTION — Grain was the word as the Illinois Department of Agriculture kicked off its first in-person Illinois Grain Tour since 2019 on Tuesday.

Forty international buyers from seven Latin American countries traveled to Illinois for this week’s tour. The Illinois Department of Agriculture hopes the visits will lead to an increase in export sales for the Illinois grain industry.

During a stop at Grain Systems Inc. in Assumption, agriculture Director Jerry Costello said strengthening Illinois’ agriculture industry is important for the entire state — and for agriculture workers across the world.

“Ag is the number one industry in the state of Illinois,” Costello said. “Building new relationships is what's paramount to making sure the agricultural industry keeps growing and thriving.”

Felipe Basarte, who manages a group of dairy farms in mid-central Mexico, said this is his second time attending the Grain Tour. His main goal is to meet new contacts for purchasing soybean meal for his farms. But by visiting Illinois, he said he can also observe the differences between the agriculture industries in the United States and Mexico.

“The technology with which you work the crops is very different than (the) way we do it in Mexico,” Basarte said. “How farmers manage the cost for the crops and manage the technology for the yields, that's impressive for us.”

The state of Illinois is key to Basarte’s operation in Mexico.

According to the IDOA, Illinois leads the nation in soybean production, and nearly half of the soybeans and corn produced in Illinois are exported. This leads to over $8 billion in exports annually.

Costello said Central Illinois, in particular, is necessary to the state’s grain exports.

“McLean County is the number one producer of corn and soybeans in the United States,” Costello said. “There is no better soil, there's no better production for agriculture than Central Illinois in the entire United States.”

The tour will make a number of stops at other farms and ag industry hubs across the state, including local stops at Archer Daniels Midland Co. in Decatur, Clarkson Grain in Cerro Gordo and RTS Farm in Auburn.

Speaking with the assistance of translators, Ramon Gallegos Araiza, sub secretary of agriculture in the Mexican state of Sinaloa, said he sees Illinois’ agriculture industry as inspiration for his home country.

“Our state is the number one producer in Mexico of grains, and the largest one is corn,” he said. “The similarities to Illinois in the way you produce is significant.”

Araiza said he appreciates Illinois farmers’ emphasis on soil biology and conservation and hopes to spread awareness about the “no tillage philosophy” back home.

As for Costello, he hopes this year’s Grain Tour will build connections that will benefit Illinoisans for many years to come.

“Hopefully, these are lifelong relationships for the agricultural industry,” he said.