State's largest pumpkin — 1,673 pounds — goes on tour in Central Illinois

BEASON — Quinn Davis loves pumpkins, and so Halloween season is a favorite time of the year for the 5-year-old from Lincoln.
On Saturday, she and her mom, Jenna Connor, spent part of the day at Gail’s Pumpkin Patch in rural Beason. That’s when they learned that the state’s biggest pumpkin was scheduled to be there Sunday.
“We had to come back to see it,” Connor said.
“It’s so big,” Quinn said. “It’s the biggest one I have ever seen.”
That was the case for most visitors who had a chance to see the 1,673-pound pumpkin grown by Henry Bartimus of DeWitt. The pumpkin is officially this year’s largest, establishing Bartimus as the new Illinois State Giant Pumpkin Grand Champion. For that, he won $1,000 and just as importantly, gets his name on a traveling belt that rivals any WWE championship strap.
“I get to hold onto that for one year,” he said proudly.
And he should be proud. It is the fifth-largest pumpkin ever grown in Illinois and it took 105 days of tender loving care to grow.
Since 2013, Bartimus has attempted to grow the state’s biggest pumpkin every year on his property in DeWitt, a small farming town of about 200 residents between Clinton and Farmer City in DeWitt County.
“It’s just amazing,” said A.J. Schaffer of Lincoln. “Something like that doesn’t just grow. That takes a lot of work and care.”
Pumpkins of such great size may need between 80 and 100 gallons of water each day and gain most of their weight in a time span of between three and four months.
Support Local Journalism
“Some days they can gain over two pounds per hour,” Bartimus said. “You can look at it in the morning and then again in the afternoon and it can look very different.”
The roots can outgrow a 30-by-30-foot area, but need care virtually every day. Pumpkins are a fruit which get the same fertilizer as other fruits and vegetables.
The pumpkin sits on a trailer, but for transport, a forklift and a specially created crane are necessary.
The world record is 2,624 pounds grown from a seed from Illinois. The Illinois record is 2,145 pounds.
Gail Apel-Sasse, owner of Gail’s Pumpkin Patch, said she was excited to host the state’s biggest pumpkin.
“It’s wonderful that we have that pumpkin here today,” she said. “He offered because he wants other people to see it and take up the hobby as well and grow big pumpkins. We are glad to have him.”
She said the patch, where people enjoyed playing games in addition to buying pumpkins on Sunday, has had a "terrific season."
“People always love pumpkins and the virus won’t stop that,” she said.
