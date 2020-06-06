Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc.: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

About this story: We're profiling different businesses in our community and what they offer. To submit information for your business, visit this link.

Name: Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc

Address: 415 N. Illinois 121, Mount Zion

Phone number: 217-864-6142

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Who answered these questions? Jana Wrigley, president

Tell us about your business.

We sell sewing machines, quilting fabrics, notions and sewing supplies. We also offer classes for all ages and service all makes and models of sewing machines.

How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?

We are curbside service and online sales at the moment.