You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc.: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business
0 comments
top story

Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc.: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

{{featured_button_text}}

About this story: We're profiling different businesses in our community and what they offer. To submit information for your business, visit this link

Name: Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc

Address: 415 N. Illinois 121, Mount Zion

Phone number: 217-864-6142

Website: stewartssews.com

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc.

Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc., in Mount Zion is shown. 

Who answered these questions? Jana Wrigley, president

Tell us about your business.

We sell sewing machines, quilting fabrics, notions and sewing supplies. We also offer classes for all ages and service all makes and models of sewing machines.

How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?

We are curbside service and online sales at the moment.

Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc.

Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc., in Mount Zion is shown. 

What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?

Making sure my customers have what they need to make masks.

What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?

Friendly and supportive!

Why is shopping local so important?

The local shops can offer more specialized and unique product fitting individual needs. We also get to know our customers, giving them a much more personalized experience.

29 Decatur-area photos from the past

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News