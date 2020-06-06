Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc.: 5 questions with a Central Illinois business

About this story: We're profiling different businesses in our community and what they offer. To submit information for your business, visit this link.
Name: Stewart's Sewing Machines, Inc
Address: 415 N. Illinois 121, Mount Zion
Phone number: 217-864-6142
Website: stewartssews.com
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Who answered these questions? Jana Wrigley, president
Tell us about your business.
We sell sewing machines, quilting fabrics, notions and sewing supplies. We also offer classes for all ages and service all makes and models of sewing machines.
How are you operating during the pandemic? What safety precautions are you taking?
We are curbside service and online sales at the moment.
What have been the biggest challenges your business has faced during this time?
Making sure my customers have what they need to make masks.
What do you like most about the community in which your business is located?
Friendly and supportive!
Why is shopping local so important?
The local shops can offer more specialized and unique product fitting individual needs. We also get to know our customers, giving them a much more personalized experience.
