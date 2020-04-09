Storm front gusts topple semitrucks, spawn 'gustnadoes'

DECATUR — Straight-line winds racing ahead of a massive storm front and gusting to 80 mph knocked over semitrucks Wednesday in and around Central Illinois and spawned a weather condition known as “gustnadoes.”
State Police reported five truck drivers and passengers were treated in hospitals after two trucks were blown over on Interstate 70 in Clark County. Another one each was toppled on I-70 in Effingham and Cumberland counties and three trucks were flipped over on Interstate 55 between Elkhart and Lincoln.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln said the peak wind gust in the state was clocked at 80 mph in Piatt County. Macon County registered 66 mph winds at Decatur Airport but a channel of winds just south of the airport was estimated to pack gusts of 70-75 mph.
Weather service meteorologist Ed Shimon said his office heard of a lot of reports from people who thought they were seeing tornadoes but were actually witnessing the phenomenon of gustnadoes. These are swirling columns of air whipped up by a storm front and visibly spinning with dirt and dust but not directly connected to a thunderstorm like a true tornado.
“If you are not able to pan upwards with your view or your view above is blocked by trees or something, you might think the gustnado is a tornado,” Shimon added. “Whether we see them depends on the time of year and the fields right now are all dirt and dusty and the gustnado development was more prominent with the particular line of storms we had Wednesday.”
He said gustnadoes are not particularly destructive in and of themselves, and the damage comes from the straight-line winds surging out of the storm front.
Shimon said the weather for the end of the work week, weekend and into next week promises to be calmer, with only a possible thunderstorm in the mix for Sunday afternoon. But it’s going to feel like we jumped straight to fall.
“The big story now is just going to be the cold, with temperatures much below normal,” he added. The low Thursday night was forecast to plunge to 32 degrees and Shimon said it will stay noticeably cooler. By Monday the high will be only 46 degrees with temperatures dropping below freezing Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
