Storms sweep through Central Illinois

UPDATE 9:30 P.M. A severe storm system swept across Central Illinois on Monday evening, sending several counties into shelter mode.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln issued tornado warnings for several counties, including Macon, throughout the evening. It reported that a confirmed tornado was spotted at 6:15 p.m. near Mechanicsburg, 6:35 p.m. over Niantic and 6:42 p.m. near Harristown.
The extent of damage across the region was not immediately clear Monday night. A severe thunderstorm watch expired at 9 p.m.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, Thursday afternoon and again from Saturday afternoon through Sunday, the weather service said. The risk of severe storms is low during this time, though lightning hazards exist.
UPDATE 8:40 P.M. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 9 p.m. for Coles and Cumberland counties.
A tornado warning for Coles County expired at 8:30 p.m.
At 8:38 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Mattoon, moving east at 35 mph. Hazards included 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected, as well as wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.
UPDATE 8:15 P.M. Coles County is under a tornado warning until 8:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln issued the warning at 8:02 p.m., when it said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cooks Mill, or near Mattoon, moving east at 30 mph.
The storm will be near Charleston at 8:25 p.m., the weather service said.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Fox Ridge State Park, Bushton, Coles County Airport, Fairgrange and Coles.
Flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles could occur, and tree damage is likely.
In other parts of Central Illinois, tornado warnings have expired, but much of the region remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.
UPDATE 8 P.M. Central Illinois tornado warnings have expired, but much of the region remains under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.
Coles County, southwestern Edgar County and northwestern Clark County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9 p.m.
The warning was issued shortly before 8 p.m. as the weather service reported a severe thunderstorm located over Cooks Mill, near Mattoon, moving east at 35 mph.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. Hail damage to vehicles and wind damage to roofs, trees and siding is expected.
UPDATE 7:20 P.M. A tornado warning is in effect for Moultrie County until 7:45 p.m., the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Bethany, 10 miles northwest of Sullivan, moving southeast at 35 mph.
7:24 PM West of Sullivan, IL. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/0tzPHHZWvN— Troy Zaremba (@zmann3000) May 4, 2021
Golf ball-sized hail was an additional possible hazard. The storm will be near Lovington around 7:30 p.m., Sullivan around 7:35 p.m. and Allenville around 7:45 p.m.
A tornado warning for Macon County expired at 7:15 p.m.
Seventeen Central Illinois counties remain under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln said earlier that a confirmed tornado was spotted at 6:15 p.m. near Mechanicsburg, 6:35 p.m. over Niantic and 6:42 p.m. near Harristown.
Current weather situation on Decatur’s west side #ilwx pic.twitter.com/qxN5QmJmiU— Allison Petty (@AllisonAPetty) May 4, 2021
It was not immediately clear what kind of damage was caused.
Counties under the thunderstorm watch include Macon, Christian, Sangamon, DeWitt, McLean, Shelby, Logan, Menard, Champaign, Edgar, Vermilion, Coles, Moultrie, Douglas, Piatt, Morgan and Scott.
UPDATE 6:45 P.M. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued tornado warning for central Macon County until 7:15 p.m.
At 6:42 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Harristown, or 9 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 30 mph, the weather service said.
The tornado will be near Harristown around 6:45 p.m., Decatur around 6:50 p.m. and Mount Zion and Long Creek around 7:05 p.m., the weather service said.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Boody, Elwin, Hervey City, Decatur Airport and Oakley.
Flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles could occur, and tree damage is likely.
Those in the path of the tornado should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
5:59 just west of Buffalo, IL #ILwx pic.twitter.com/RPChsf8Djh— Troy Zaremba (@zmann3000) May 3, 2021
UPDATE 6:40 P.M. The National Weather Service said a confirmed tornado was located at 6:35 p.m. over Niantic, 11 miles west of Decatur, moving east at 35 mph.
The weather service said a tornado warning for the following areas remains in until 6:45 p.m.
- Southeastern Logan County;
- North central Christian County;
- Northeastern Sangamon County;
- Southwestern Macon County.
A tornado briefly touches down just outside of Ashland, Ill., and west of Pleasant Plains, Ill. pic.twitter.com/KwvxslWop5— Justin L. Fowler (@justinlfowler) May 3, 2021
ORIGINAL STORY 6:25 P.M. The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued tornado warning for the following areas until 6:45 p.m.
- Southeastern Logan County;
- North central Christian County;
- Northeastern Sangamon County;
- Southwestern Macon County.
The weather service said a confirmed tornado was located at 6:15 p.m. near Mechanicsburg, 15 miles east of Springfield, moving east at 35 mph.
The tornado will be near Illiopolis and Mount Auburn around 6:25 p.m., Niantic around 6:35 p.m. and Harristown around 6:40 p.m.
Brief tornadoes continue under impressive supercell, two miles east of Mt Auburn IL at 625 PM CT @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/SQdqtHAMW1— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) May 3, 2021
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Buffalo and Dawson. This includes Interstate 72 between mile markers 112 and 132.
Golf ball-sized hail is another hazard of the storm, the weather service said.
Flying debris could be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes could be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles could occur, and tree damage is likely.
Those in the path of the tornado should take cover now. Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
Tornado near Mechanicsburg @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/DYqvAe5dmg— Jarrod Cook (@wx9jc) May 3, 2021
See how Central Illinois documented the storm on Twitter
@StormChaser220
One of several weak tornadoes my father and I saw today. This one was near Buffalo, IL around 6:15 PM CDT. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/bQ7yNgdjsI— Kholby Martin (@StormChaser220) May 4, 2021
@skydrama
Brief tornadoes continue under impressive supercell, two miles east of Mt Auburn IL at 625 PM CT @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/SQdqtHAMW1— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) May 3, 2021
@JaredStreder
#ILWX #WX Very apparent rotation on a beautiful storm that produced 3-4 tornados in central IL today. @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/panQtZeJdZ— Jared Streder (@JaredStreder) May 4, 2021
@MeanMotionMedia
#Tornado warned storm coming into Allenville #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/ZRz7jgkeJ4— Chris Conley (@MeanMotionMedia) May 4, 2021
@zachwalterswx
Close range tornado intercept near Pleasant Plains, IL at 5:24pm CT. pic.twitter.com/RXEZqEAnq4— Zach Walters (@zachwalterswx) May 3, 2021
@wx9jc
Tornado near Mechanicsburg @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/DYqvAe5dmg— Jarrod Cook (@wx9jc) May 3, 2021
@skydrama
Impressive supercell continues south of Decatur IL at 650 PM CT #ilwx pic.twitter.com/GzrZTexFMx— Andrew Pritchard (@skydrama) May 3, 2021
@justinlfowler
A tornado briefly touches down just outside of Ashland, Ill., and west of Pleasant Plains, Ill. pic.twitter.com/KwvxslWop5— Justin L. Fowler (@justinlfowler) May 3, 2021
@justinlfowler
@zmann3000
5:59 just west of Buffalo, IL #ILwx pic.twitter.com/RPChsf8Djh— Troy Zaremba (@zmann3000) May 3, 2021
@AllisonAPetty
Current weather situation on Decatur’s west side #ilwx pic.twitter.com/qxN5QmJmiU— Allison Petty (@AllisonAPetty) May 4, 2021
@zmann3000
7:24 PM West of Sullivan, IL. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/0tzPHHZWvN— Troy Zaremba (@zmann3000) May 4, 2021
@VORTEXjeff
Dalton City IL, 708pm @NWSLincolnIL pic.twitter.com/k0Jf7CZ55s— Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) May 4, 2021