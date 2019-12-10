You are the owner of this article.
Street taco lovers: New Mexican restaurant on Decatur's north side is open for business
DECATUR BUSINESS

Partner Silvia Alvarez works at the guacamole station during the opening for Tacos and Tequila, 285 East Ash Ave., in Decatur.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The staff at Tacos and Tequila had their grand opening just before the lunch crowd began arriving on Tuesday.

The restaurant is located at 285 E. Ash Ave., Decatur, next to Slumberland Furniture.

“What we are trying to do with the community is to teach them about street tacos,” said Tacos and Tequila associate Maria Camareno. “This something very common in Mexico.”

Silvia Alvarez, left, makes guacamole while diners try out Tacos and Tequila on Tuesday.

Tacos and Tequila is a smaller offshoot of the larger business, El Corral, 3655 E. U.S. 36 near the Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum. Although street tacos are their specialty, the menu is large with various Mexican dishes, such as burritos, tortas, tostadas and quesadillas.

“Taste everything,” Camareno said. “Ask questions. It’s very delicious. We just have to train you.”

Street tacos, made with corn tortillas, are common in larger cities throughout the country, according to Camareno. Instead of having a dinner, diners walk to a street vendor to munch on a couple of tacos.

Some taco ingredients include pork blended with pineapple, chicken, steak or beef tongue. 

Associate Maria Camareno cuts a piece of the ribbon during the new restaurant's opening ceremony. 

“Everything is going to be a specialty, because these tacos are not known to Americans,” Camareno said.

Mirinda Rothrock, president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce, introduced the public to the new restaurant during Tuesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony. She said the chamber was happy the building had not stayed empty for long. The former restaurant, La Fondita, closed on July 31.

“This is a very vital corner and an important piece of property and real estate,” Rothrock said. “We’re so very glad it can be repurposed and put to good use.”

Vintage Restaurant ads from Decatur's past

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

About the Restaurant

WHAT: Tacos and Tequila Mexican restaurant

WHERE: 285 E. Ash Ave., Decatur

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays; 11 a.m. to midnight on weekends

PRICE EXAMPLE: Tacos for $2.99; burrito loco for $9.99; margarita for $8.50

ON THE WEB: Tacos and Tequila Facebook page

CONTACT: (217) 330-9912

