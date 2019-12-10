Street taco lovers: New Mexican restaurant on Decatur's north side is open for business

DECATUR — The staff at Tacos and Tequila had their grand opening just before the lunch crowd began arriving on Tuesday.

The restaurant is located at 285 E. Ash Ave., Decatur, next to Slumberland Furniture.

“What we are trying to do with the community is to teach them about street tacos,” said Tacos and Tequila associate Maria Camareno. “This something very common in Mexico.”

Tacos and Tequila is a smaller offshoot of the larger business, El Corral, 3655 E. U.S. 36 near the Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum. Although street tacos are their specialty, the menu is large with various Mexican dishes, such as burritos, tortas, tostadas and quesadillas.

“Taste everything,” Camareno said. “Ask questions. It’s very delicious. We just have to train you.”

Street tacos, made with corn tortillas, are common in larger cities throughout the country, according to Camareno. Instead of having a dinner, diners walk to a street vendor to munch on a couple of tacos.

