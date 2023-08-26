MONTICELLO — Brown signs are already in place between Decatur and Champaign on Interstate 72: Officer Oberheim Memorial Highway.

A dedication ceremony was held at Monticello High School on Saturday, attended by members of Oberheim's family, fellow police officers from both Decatur and Champaign, Senators Chapin Rose and Sally Turner, and Rep. Dan Caulkins.

“It was a resolution that Dan Caulkins and I sponsored,” Rose said. “It was appropriate, yet we have to acknowledge it doesn't replace the loss. But it was absolutely appropriate to make this honor for Chris and his family, to recognize their sacrifice.”

Oberheim, 44, died in the line of duty in May 2021 during an exchange of gunfire while answering a domestic violence call at an apartment complex on the north side of Champaign. The Decatur native served on Decatur's police force for seven years before moving to Champaign in 2008.

Oberheim began his law enforcement career as a security guard at Decatur Memorial Hospital, and Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel, who choked up at times during his remarks at the ceremony, said the two became friends then.

“He always talked about his family,” Brandel said. "We were both girl dads and we both had twins and we talked about those weird things that girls do and guys just don't get it.”

A section of University Avenue between Neil and Chestnut street in Champaign is also named in honor of Oberheim, who received two medals of valor during his career as a police officer. Off-duty, Oberheim coached girls' softball.

Chris Aikman, a patrol officer with the Champaign Police Department and also a Decatur native, said he got to know Oberheim after moving to Champaign, and that Oberheim had become a close friend.

“We are and continue to be so sorry for your loss,” he said.

Oberheim's widow, Amber, founded Peacemaker Project 703 in his memory, named for the Bible verse read at his funeral — “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9) — and Oberheim's badge number, 703. The organization supports police officers and their families.

“I feel like it's a great honor,” she said. “We're humbled by it and I think Chris would be humbled by it and it'll be a great reminder when we drive that interstate, and we drive that interstate almost daily. My girls and I love remembering Chris, we love talking about Chris. We do it all the time. (Seeing the signs) won't make it harder. Forgetting is what makes it harder. Remembering actually makes it easier, remembering the good times and all the fun we had along the way.”

Rose brought signs like the ones posted along I-72 and gave one each to Amber Oberheim, daughters Hannah, Avery, Addison and Aubree, Oberheim's brother, Joe, who is also a police officer, and other members of the family who were present.

After the ceremony, police officers and firefighters provided an escort for a procession to the highway near Monticello where one of the signs is posted.