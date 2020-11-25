 Skip to main content
Strong storms, brief tornado possible for Wednesday, weather service says
Strong storms, brief tornado possible for Wednesday, weather service says

LINCOLN— Weather officials say showers and a possible thunderstorm are expected Wednesday with additional thunderstorms after 5 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln says a few strong storms may occur between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. with a primary threat being damaging wind gusts and a possible isolated brief tornado for portions of Central Illinois, East Central Illinois and Southeast Illinois. 

A 70% chance of precipitation is expected Wednesday accumulating possible rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch and wind gusts may reach a high of 28 mph, according to the weather service

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

