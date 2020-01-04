Stuck by a train? You can now report blocked crossings. Here's how.

Stuck at a train crossing?

The Federal Railroad Administration is asking motorists to help identify the road-rail intersections that most frequently are blocked by trains stopped for extended periods of time. We've included the link below.

The "Blocked Crossing Incident Reporter" includes a map that allows users to click on a crossing to report an incident.

“Railroads, states and local jurisdictions are best positioned to address blocked highway-rail grade crossings and I’ve asked them to work together to minimize unwanted impacts,” FRA Administrator Ronald L. Batory said in a statement. “FRA expects that collecting this data will help us identify where chronic problems exist and better assess the underlying causes and overall impacts of blocked crossings -- locally, regionally and nationwide.”

The agency will use the information collected to gain a more complete picture of where, when, and for how long such obstructions occur at the nation’s approximately 130,000 public grade crossings.

