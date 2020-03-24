Sullivan official says emergency declaration powers don't include 'offensive provisions' allowing gun, alcohol sales restrictions

SULLIVAN — The Sullivan City Council adopted an ordinance Monday outlining the emergency powers being made available to the mayor in response to the coronavirus pandemic, with specific mention being made during the meeting of its limitations.

“What’s important are some of the things that are not in this ordinance,” City Administrator Dan Flannell said prior to the unanimous vote on the ordinance. Flannell noted it doesn't give the mayor the authority to take anyone's property, to ban the sale of or take anyone's firearms or ammunition or stop the sale of alcoholic liquor.

"We've taken steps to eliminate those most offensive provisions in the emergency powers," Flannell said. "Basically, what this does is authorize the mayor to act unilaterally in an emergency situation if he needs to."

Such powers have been included in emergency documents enacted by some communities in the state, with Flannell making specific mention of the city of Champaign. While included as part of the municipal code that is triggered by the emergency declaration, Champaign officials quickly went on the defensive and said there is no reason to assume those aspects of the emergency powers would be used.

The Sullivan council's action followed the declaration of emergency by Mayor Richard Glazebrook last week.