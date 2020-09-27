Sunday in Decatur: Cursing COVID and feeding the homeless

DECATUR — A special event in Decatur on Sunday began with a prayer cursing COVID-19 and ended with handing out free delicious boxed pork barbecue lunches to the homeless and needy.
It wasn’t supposed to be this way.
Decatur’s homegrown food philanthropist couple, Vinnie and Debra Barbee, usually stage what’s billed as a Homeless Block Party in the second week in August outside of the Water Street Mission homeless shelter, 758 N. Water St.
COVID-19 restrictions on crowd size shut that party down this year, however, as with so many other things. But the Barbees are great believers in the Marine credo of “improvise, adapt and overcome,” and so they came up with the idea of standing outside the Mission building and handing out boxed lunches featuring that signature Barbee barbecue recipe.
And before anyone ate — the chow line stretched down the block on the sunny fall afternoon — there was prayer: “We thank you God for Vinnie and Debra and the heart they have for the homeless ...” prayed Brian Conerty, 55, the Water Street Mission manager.
“And Father we also just curse COVID-19, we curse it ... we curse it, Father God, and Father, I just pray for peace right now ... I pray for peace in this city and I pray for peace all over our nation, Father God.”
The Barbees are busy praying they can still come up with a decent amount of money to fund their looming Christmas Toy Drive to help families in need. Many of their fundraising events, like car shows and selling food at big gatherings like Decatur Celebration, have fallen victim to the virus, leaving a big hole in the bank account supporting outreach efforts such as the toy drive, which typically costs around $5,000.
“Yeah, we’ve lost a lot this year and it’s going to be a hard one for us,” said Vinnie Barbee, whose history of food and toy good works date back almost 20 years. But his sense of optimism, like his ready smile, never stays hidden for long.
“We’re still gonna try to do something with our toy drive,” he added. “COVID may have paused us, but it couldn’t stop us.”
And whatever the season, Barbee said, people have still got to eat and so that’s why he came up with Sunday’s boxed lunch idea. That received sponsorship help from State Farm Insurance agent Diane Sullivan and a donation of canned soda from Pepsi.
“We’ve got some good friends and supporters,” added Barbee.
And those friends include people who have been homeless themselves, like Jeff West, 41, currently staying at the Mission. He was working the food line Sunday, controlling foot traffic and handing out meals with a grin on his face as broad as Barbee’s signature smile.
“Being able to do something makes me feel good,” said West. “It’s a beautiful day out here and I like nothing better than to help the community.”
PHOTOS: Signs of encouragement in Central Illinois
Mount Zion Grade School
Marina's
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
AMC Theater
Avon Theatre
Avon Theatre
Hearts
Stevenson Elementary School
Hearts for Healthcare Workers
Decatur Public Library
Decatur Brew Works
'God is the way'
All Things Beautiful
Mary W. French Academy
Peace sign
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
South Wheatland Fire Protection District
Grace United Methodist Church
Macon County Health Department
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Lincoln Theater
Macon County Health Department
Mount Zion Christian Church
Rock Springs Nature Center
Overlook Adventure Park
Chalk
Riverside Baptist Church
HSHS St. Mary's Hospital
Window sign
'Happy Spring!'
'Everything will be OK!'
Hearts
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.