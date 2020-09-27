 Skip to main content
Sunday in Decatur: Cursing COVID and feeding the homeless
HELPING OTHERS

DECATUR — A special event in Decatur on Sunday began with a prayer cursing COVID-19 and ended with handing out free delicious boxed pork barbecue lunches to the homeless and needy.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way.

Decatur’s homegrown food philanthropist couple, Vinnie and Debra Barbee, usually stage what’s billed as a Homeless Block Party in the second week in August outside of the Water Street Mission homeless shelter, 758 N. Water St.

COVID-19 restrictions on crowd size shut that party down this year, however, as with so many other things. But the Barbees are great believers in the Marine credo of “improvise, adapt and overcome,” and so they came up with the idea of standing outside the Mission building and handing out boxed lunches featuring that signature Barbee barbecue recipe.

And before anyone ate — the chow line stretched down the block on the sunny fall afternoon — there was prayer: “We thank you God for Vinnie and Debra and the heart they have for the homeless ...” prayed Brian Conerty, 55, the Water Street Mission manager.

“And Father we also just curse COVID-19, we curse it ... we curse it, Father God, and Father, I just pray for peace right now ... I pray for peace in this city and I pray for peace all over our nation, Father God.”

The Barbees are busy praying they can still come up with a decent amount of money to fund their looming Christmas Toy Drive to help families in need. Many of their fundraising events, like car shows and selling food at big gatherings like Decatur Celebration, have fallen victim to the virus, leaving a big hole in the bank account supporting outreach efforts such as the toy drive, which typically costs around $5,000.

“Yeah, we’ve lost a lot this year and it’s going to be a hard one for us,” said Vinnie Barbee, whose history of food and toy good works date back almost 20 years. But his sense of optimism, like his ready smile, never stays hidden for long.

“We’re still gonna try to do something with our toy drive,” he added. “COVID may have paused us, but it couldn’t stop us.”

And whatever the season, Barbee said, people have still got to eat and so that’s why he came up with Sunday’s boxed lunch idea. That received sponsorship help from State Farm Insurance agent Diane Sullivan and a donation of canned soda from Pepsi.

“We’ve got some good friends and supporters,” added Barbee.

And those friends include people who have been homeless themselves, like Jeff West, 41, currently staying at the Mission. He was working the food line Sunday, controlling foot traffic and handing out meals with a grin on his face as broad as Barbee’s signature smile.

“Being able to do something makes me feel good,” said West. “It’s a beautiful day out here and I like nothing better than to help the community.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

