Sunday in Decatur: Cursing COVID and feeding the homeless

“And Father we also just curse COVID-19, we curse it ... we curse it, Father God, and Father, I just pray for peace right now ... I pray for peace in this city and I pray for peace all over our nation, Father God.”

The Barbees are busy praying they can still come up with a decent amount of money to fund their looming Christmas Toy Drive to help families in need. Many of their fundraising events, like car shows and selling food at big gatherings like Decatur Celebration, have fallen victim to the virus, leaving a big hole in the bank account supporting outreach efforts such as the toy drive, which typically costs around $5,000.

“Yeah, we’ve lost a lot this year and it’s going to be a hard one for us,” said Vinnie Barbee, whose history of food and toy good works date back almost 20 years. But his sense of optimism, like his ready smile, never stays hidden for long.

“We’re still gonna try to do something with our toy drive,” he added. “COVID may have paused us, but it couldn’t stop us.”