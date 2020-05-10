You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sunday updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois
0 comments
alert top story

Sunday updates: The latest on coronavirus and Illinois

Masks

Masks in boxes sit on a table at Boomers Stadium parking lot in Schaumburg on May 6. 

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Here's what's happening with the coronavirus outbreak in Central Illinois and beyond for Sunday, May 10. 

Have a story idea? Tell us about it.

What you need to know for today:

Coordinating or going rogue in COVID-19 attack: How is your state responding?

PHOTOS: Central Illinois face mask selfies

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News