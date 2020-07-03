Sunny, clear skies expected Independence Day weekend, weather service says

LINCOLN — Clear skies and warm, sunny weather is expected for Independence day weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
A hot but dry #IndependenceDay on tap, as highs reach the lower 90s across central Illinois. 90s stick around for several days. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/TIx2GGQUk0— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 3, 2020
The weather service said Friday and Sunday will reach highs of 91 degrees with Saturday seeing a high of 92 degrees and low winds peaking at 6 mph. On twitter, officials shared safety tips for "hot but dry" conditions.
Remember your heat safety the next few days! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/ftM8OWqCNb— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 3, 2020
