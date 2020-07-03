You are the owner of this article.
Sunny, clear skies expected Independence Day weekend, weather service says
Sunny, clear skies expected Independence Day weekend, weather service says

LINCOLN — Clear skies and warm, sunny weather is expected for Independence day weekend and into next week, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service said Friday and Sunday will reach highs of 91 degrees with Saturday seeing a high of 92 degrees and low winds peaking at 6 mph. On twitter, officials shared safety tips for "hot but dry" conditions.

Keeping Fido cool: Hot weather safety tips for pets

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

