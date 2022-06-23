Surgeon implants ‘smart knee’ during surgery at Decatur Memorial Hospital

DECATUR — A surgeon at Decatur Memorial Hospital implanted a Bluetooth-enabled “smart knee” in a patient during a knee replacement surgery in late May, a procedure which hospital officials says is one of the first of its kind in Illinois.

The smart knee technology sends data to a patient’s care team during post-surgery recovery. According to Dr. Jacob Sams, the orthopedic surgeon who implanted the smart knee, this could help improve orthopedic care at the hospital.

“The smart knee implant allows unprecedented connection between surgeon and patient,” Sams said in a press release. “It’s an exciting time for both surgeons and patients.”

Smart knees are “the future of total knee replacements,” Sams said.

The smart knee implant measures step count, walking speed, and motion in the knee, among other metrics.

Data collected by the implant is sent to a “HIPAA-compliant cloud-based platform,” DMH said, where it can be accessed by both the patient and the surgeon.

“I’m able to monitor the patient’s recovery and get data on meaningful rehabilitation measures that show how the patient is doing,” said Sams.

The data then allows for a care team to adjust recovery protocol to best fit a patient’s needs.

The technology used for the smart knee is used in a number of other medical devices like pacemakers, hip replacements, and glucose monitors.

“We are thrilled to work with surgeons such as Dr. Sams to bring cutting-edge technology to our orthopedic patients at Decatur Memorial Hospital,” said Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.