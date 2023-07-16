DECATUR — In the second dramatic vehicle collision with an occupied home in Decatur in as many days, a large sport utility vehicle plowed into a house Sunday morning.

Firefighters had to cut the female driver free from the wreckage after the crash around 11:20 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Center Street. She was injured and taken to a hospital.

Decatur Fire Department Battalion Chief Wade Watson said the female occupant of the house was lucky to escape being hurt and she stood outside, shocked but watching, as emergency crews worked the scene.

This crash follows a similar collision Saturday when a vehicle buried itself inside an apartment in the 3800 block of Camelot Drive. There had been fears the damage from the crash would render the apartment building unsafe, but firefighters said Sunday that residents were allowed to return after a structural inspection.

The damage from Sunday’s crash, however, made it clear the home was no longer habitable. As the twisted and mangled wreck of the Cadillac Escalade sat on the front lawn, two front sections of the ranch-style home were gone and a crowd that had gathered could see into the home’s interior.

“The occupants will be displaced, obviously,” said Watson. “The Red Cross is assisting. As I said, the female occupant was not injured and luckily they were not in the area of the home where the vehicle struck.”

Watson said it took fire crews some five minutes to cut the driver free of the vehicle wreckage and, while she was clearly injured, she remained conscious throughout the rescue.

“I have no idea what caused this,” Watson said. “Whether she just lost control or had some kind of medical issue, I just don’t know.”

Whatever the cause, it was clear the big vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed: Scrape marks showed where the bark was sheared off of two large trees in the yard as the vehicle cannoned off of them and into the side of the house.

“It shows what a high rate of speed and a 7,000-pound vehicle can do,” Watson added.

The mother-in-law of the home’s occupant said it was a miracle her daughter-in-law had not been hurt or killed. She did not wish to be named and, when she pointed out the vehicle’s destructive flightpath to her daughter-in-law’s mother, who had also gathered at the scene, the woman started weeping.

Another resident who did not wish to be identified said he doesn't know what caused this crash, but said speeding drivers regularly menace the area.

“It’s crazy, a lot of speeding,” he added. “This used to be a nice, quiet neighborhood, but it’s gotten bad out here.”

Two pet cats in the house, Hopper and Sheba, also escaped injury and were being looked after by family members of the homeowners.

