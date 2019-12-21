Tagged for life: Sharing last name with President Trump a mix of fun, frustration for these Decatur-area people

She also shared the story of having her daughter take a picture of people behind their vehicle at a stop sign that were taking pictures of them.

“The kids enjoy it,” she said of the attention. She jokes that it would be a better picture if the Suburban was black with tinted windows, making it look more presidential.

When asked, Audra and Dicky didn’t rule out the prospect of trading their vehicle in for a black one when the time comes.

While the potential for hostile, in-person interactions exist because of the license plates or simply having Trump as last name, that hasn’t been the case for the Mount Zion couple or Dennis and Christa Trump, owners of Trump Direct in Decatur.

But increasing tensions surrounding the president does make them pause before responding to people who engage them after learning their last name, taking away some of the fun.

“There was no stigma to it (20 years ago),” Christa Trump said. The president "wasn’t as polarizing as he is now.”

How bad has it become? Dicky Trump said he was told he couldn’t use Trump as the name used on an order placed at a local fast food restaurant.