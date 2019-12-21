Tagged for life: Sharing last name with President Trump a mix of fun, frustration for these Decatur-area people

DECATUR — When you drive around town in a car with “TRUMP 20” or a silver Suburban with “TRUMP” on the license plates, you’re bound to attract a little attention. Some of it good. Some of it bad.
Some people want to get their picture taken with the vehicles. Others drive up, honk and wave their “MAGA” hat.
“Or they will drive by and flip you off and cut you off. Those are the ones that bother you a little bit,” said Dicky Trump of Mount Zion, who drives a third family vehicle tagged with “TRUMP.”
It’s all part of the game when you share a last name — and in Dicky’s case, a birthday — with the man who ranks pretty high on the list of the most loved and most despised people in the world. Yes, we’re talking about Donald Trump, the millionaire developer turned media star, turned President of the United States.
Donald Trump is seeking re-election in 2020, hence some of the notoriety circling the TRUMP 20 plate like Democrats around an impeachment vote.
In an effort to set the record straight, Dicky Trump said there is no political message in the TRUMP 20 license plate.
“That was never part of the thought process,” said Trump, an account executive for Dohrn Transfer Co. in Decatur.
Instead, it’s simply his last name tied to the number worn on athletic uniforms by three generations of his family, starting with his dad. Trump and his sister wore the number 20 in high school and college, and now their children wear it.
His sister originally got the plate in 1996 when she started to drive.
“When she got married (12 years ago), I said ‘We’re not giving this up,” Trump said, and they agreed to have the plate transferred to his car. “So I took it from her, until my son started driving. Then he got it.”
The significance of the plate’s potential political message didn’t hit home until Election Day 2016 and the prospect of another Trump run in 2020.
The Suburban is driven by Trump’s wife, Audra, who embraces the bright side of all the attention.
Audra Trump, a nurse practitioner with SIU Medicine, used to travel the interstate a lot to Springfield.
“All of the sudden you would have people right on top of you and you would wonder ‘What is happening?’ and you look back and they have a camera out,” she said.
She also shared the story of having her daughter take a picture of people behind their vehicle at a stop sign that were taking pictures of them.
“The kids enjoy it,” she said of the attention. She jokes that it would be a better picture if the Suburban was black with tinted windows, making it look more presidential.
When asked, Audra and Dicky didn’t rule out the prospect of trading their vehicle in for a black one when the time comes.
While the potential for hostile, in-person interactions exist because of the license plates or simply having Trump as last name, that hasn’t been the case for the Mount Zion couple or Dennis and Christa Trump, owners of Trump Direct in Decatur.
But increasing tensions surrounding the president does make them pause before responding to people who engage them after learning their last name, taking away some of the fun.
“There was no stigma to it (20 years ago),” Christa Trump said. The president "wasn’t as polarizing as he is now.”
How bad has it become? Dicky Trump said he was told he couldn’t use Trump as the name used on an order placed at a local fast food restaurant.
The two questions they are asked the most : “Are you related to the Donald Trump?,” and “What’s it like sharing a last name with the president?”
Part of the intrigue, Dennis Trump said, may stem from the fact there doesn’t appear to be many Trumps to come into contact with.
“When I was growing up I would go around looking for Trumps in the phone book,” he said. “I don’t remember it being a common name.”
Making what they feel is an obvious connection, Christa Trump said, “we’ve had people call up and insist that we are (related to the president) and just start ranting.” The messages are equally as bizarre on the company’s website and Facebook page.
On a professional level, Trump Direct has seen the good and bad side of having the Trump name.
On the good side, one of the company’s largest accounts was drawn to them because of their last name. The doctor from Florida learned of them from an existing client. They said the doctor had a relationship with Donald Trump and liked the idea of having his business material printed by a company with the Trump name, even without a true family connection.
On the bad side, they find the Trump reference often reroutes their business emails to the recipients' spam folders and they have gone away from mailing permits that include the business name so not to put their clients in a weird spot sending material with Trump on it.
And getting around Facebook’s restrictions on political content has been frustrating, Dennis Trump said, noting they have been prevented from posting work done for at least a half dozen clients because it was deemed too political. One of the images involved a work trailer emblazoned All American Seamless Gutters and the American flag.
He sent a note to Facebook challenging the decision and received a negative response.
“They’re the ones making it political,” he said. “It’s my name.”
Dicky Trump said there have been some instances where potential clients have ignored multiple calls and emails thinking they are hoaxes and seem shocked when he arrives at their office.
“Is it direct hindrance (to my job), probably not,” Dicky Trump said “But it is something that requires effort to work around.”
