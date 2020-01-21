Take a look at Decatur Public Transit's 14 new buses

DECATUR — The city of Decatur on Tuesday celebrated 14 new buses recently added to its public transit system, an effort to replace a majority of its aging fleet.
Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe said the need to replace aging buses became especially apparent after buses broke down in 2019. The expected life of a transit bus is either 15 years or 500,000 miles. The average life of those being replaced are 17.4 years, 12 having been purchased in 2001, according to Moore Wolfe, adding that all but one bus went over 700,000 miles.
"Decatur makes its every possible mile out of something like these buses," Moore Wolfe said. "We tried to keep them running by having engines redone. We had to borrow a bus from Champaign this year because we were in such dire straits."
A ceremony Tuesday at the Penny Severns Transfer Center at 353 E. William St. was held to dedicate the new buses and attended by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who initially announced $4.6 million funding the city would receive through a Federal Transit Administration grant program. State Sen. Andy Manar, who also spoke Tuesday, helped to match additional funding for the new buses, officials said.
The Decatur City Council in April voted to buy up to 18 new buses. Officials said at the time that they would purchase 14 immediately, with an option to buy four more in two years.
The Decatur Public Transit System has a total of 22 operational buses and no changes will be made to the 15 bus routes operating Monday through Saturday. The new models can also fit up to two wheelchairs, but the system that holds the wheelchairs in place can be moved aside more easily.
Some features are entirely new to Decatur buses, like bicycle transportation racks. They're equipped with magnetic clamps designed to securely latch up to two bikes to the front of the bus. Up to two wheelchairs can be secured inside. The new buses are also 30 feet in length, five feet shorter than the older ones.
The floors were designed to be slip-resistant and the new seats are made of plastic, much easier to clean and maintain, according to Keith Shaw.
Shaw, approaching five years as a city bus driver, got his first chance to drive one of the new buses Monday. He said he and other drivers appreciated updates of safety measures. For instance, they're installed with park-brakes that place the bus in neutral automatically.
"On the older buses, it was a two-step, where you would park-brake and put it in neutral," Shaw said. "I think it's a great feature because you don't want the bus rolling off on you, or sometimes it'll slip your mind to put it in neutral."
"With all the improvements downtown, you want new buses downtown too," he added. "Pretty buses, pretty downtown, it all works out together."
One of the retired buses will be given to Richland Community College to help train students earning their commercial drivers licenses. The rest will be either donated, auctioned off or salvaged for parts, according to John Ramonez, Decatur Public Transit general manager.
Going forward, the goal is maintain transit service and look for ways to improve it. Transit system leaders are looking at safety features with devices like Mobileye or eyeCam that help identify driving performances and behaviors of bus drivers. Ramonez said another focus is enhancing routes to be more on time.
"I know we have a lot of obstacles, like trains, that's our number one hold up in delays," Ramonez said. "We're looking at possibly diverting some of the routes. When it's so condensed in time, it puts a strain on the drivers."
