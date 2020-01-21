Take a look at Decatur Public Transit's 14 new buses

The Decatur Public Transit System has a total of 22 operational buses and no changes will be made to the 15 bus routes operating Monday through Saturday. The new models can also fit up to two wheelchairs, but the system that holds the wheelchairs in place can be moved aside more easily.

Some features are entirely new to Decatur buses, like bicycle transportation racks. They're equipped with magnetic clamps designed to securely latch up to two bikes to the front of the bus. Up to two wheelchairs can be secured inside. The new buses are also 30 feet in length, five feet shorter than the older ones.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The floors were designed to be slip-resistant and the new seats are made of plastic, much easier to clean and maintain, according to Keith Shaw.

Shaw, approaching five years as a city bus driver, got his first chance to drive one of the new buses Monday. He said he and other drivers appreciated updates of safety measures. For instance, they're installed with park-brakes that place the bus in neutral automatically.

"On the older buses, it was a two-step, where you would park-brake and put it in neutral," Shaw said. "I think it's a great feature because you don't want the bus rolling off on you, or sometimes it'll slip your mind to put it in neutral."